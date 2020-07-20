The agency also sent warning letters to nine other companies selling either similarly unauthorized e-cigarettes or nicotine solutions that illegally appeal to children. Some of those mimic packaging of sweets and cereals such as Twinkies and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

The seller of Puff Bar, Cool Clouds Distribution of Glendale, Calif., did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

The regulatory action comes months after anti-vaping advocates warned that disposable vapes such as Puff Bar were a glaring loophole in the FDA’s ban on flavored e-cigarettes. That policy, which took effect in February, narrowly targeted reusable vaping devices such as Juul, the blockbuster brand that helped trigger the teen vaping craze in the United States. Under the policy, only menthol and tobacco flavors were allowed for those devices. But the flavor restrictions did not apply to disposable vaping products such as Puff Bar.

All U.S. vaping companies face a September deadline to submit their products for FDA review.

PENNSYLVANIA

Owner of shuttered dairy gets jail in fraud

The owner of an award-winning organic dairy who pleaded guilty to defrauding investors of nearly $60 million was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison.

Philip Riehl, an accountant and the majority owner of Trickling Springs Creamery, ran a long-running Ponzi scheme that preyed on hundreds of Amish and Mennonite investors, according to federal prosecutors. He pleaded guilty in February to securities and wire fraud and conspiracy.

Chambersburg, Pa.-based Trickling Springs Creamery opened in 2001. The dairy’s products were sold up and down the East Coast.

Court documents said Riehl lured investors to a fund that made most of its loans to Trickling Springs and paid off older investors with money from new investors.

The business abruptly closed its doors last fall.