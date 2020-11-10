Reed’s shooting was not recorded by any police camera because the department only began a body camera program in August. But Reed live-streamed the foot chase on Facebook.

Khoury, who was appointed to oversee the investigation into Reed’s fatal shooting, had announced on Aug. 21 that she had requested a grand jury be impaneled to handle the final stage of the investigation and consider whether an indictment should be brought against Mercer.

Attorneys for Reed’s family have insisted he didn’t exchange gunfire with Mercer before the officer shot him.

Reed’s mother filed a wrongful death federal lawsuit in June against the city, its police department and four officers, including Mercer.

— Associated Press

NEW JERSEY

3 firms sued over chemicals in water

New Jersey is upping its efforts to force chemical companies to pay for decades of contamination of waterways by substances including so-called “forever chemicals” used to stain-proof clothing and produce nonstick cookware that have become ubiquitous in everyday life.

The state Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Environmental Protection sued three companies on Tuesday, alleging they have failed to clean up, and in some instances continue to release, chemicals that have polluted public drinking water at opposite ends of the state.

Some of the substances at issue are called “forever chemicals” because they do not break down, and tend to accumulate in the air, water, soil and even fish. They can harm fetuses and newborns, and have been associated with kidney and testicular cancer and other illnesses.

They have been used for more than 60 years in brands such as Stainmaster, Scotchgard, Teflon, Gore-Tex and Tyvek, according to the DEP.

The authorities said levels of water contamination of a Delaware River site in Gloucester County by toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in a 2007-2009 survey were found to be the highest in the world at that time. A similar study in the Paulsboro water supply in 2014 also found levels of contamination higher than had ever been reported in drinking water anywhere in the world, according to New Jersey officials.

New Jersey filed lawsuits against Solvay Specialty Polymers USA, LLC and Arkema Inc., two companies it says are responsible for years of contamination at its West Deptford site. It also sued Honeywell International over contamination involving different substances at the Quanta Resources Superfund site along the Hudson River in Edgewater, Bergen County.

Honeywell said it is coordinating efforts with federal and state authorities to remediate pollution at the Edgewater site, adding it is not accused of PFAS contamination there. The other two companies did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.