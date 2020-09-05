A diverse group of demonstrators under the banner of the Tallahassee Community Action Committee took to the streets Saturday afternoon to declare solidarity with the city’s African American community — which accounts for more than a third of Tallahassee’s 200,000 residents.
— Associated Press
TEXAS
Boats in Trump parade 'in distress'
A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas said several boats sank Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Trump.
“We responded to multiple calls of boats in distress, several of them sank,” but there are no reports of fatalities or injuries and investigators have not determined how many boats sank on the lake near Austin, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Kristen Dark.
Dark said the cause was under investigation, but there was no indication of an intentional act.
Dark said conditions were generally calm and meteorologist Paul Yura with the National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio said there were no storms in the area at the time and winds were generally 10 mph or less.
— Associated Press
Hyundai issues new recall guidance: Hyundai has reversed itself on a recall to fix a defect that could cause engine fires and is now telling owners of more than 200,000 vehicles to park them outdoors until repairs are made. The company, along with affiliated automaker Kia, said they were recalling over 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a brake fluid leak.
4-year-old fatally shot in La.: A child was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle along a Louisiana road late Friday. Ivorie Combs, 4, was identified early Saturday as the child who was killed. Detectives believe a passing vehicle opened fire and the child was struck.
— From news services