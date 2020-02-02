The annual event has its origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney. That’s about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

From 2015 through 2019, Phil has predicted six more weeks of winter thrice and an early spring twice. According to records dating to 1887, the Pennsylvanian prognosticator has predicted more winter more than 100 times, making this year’s forecast rare.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Funeral shooting kills 2 despite security efforts

Gunfire erupted after a funeral in Florida, killing a teenager and a man and leaving one other person wounded, police said.

Riviera Beach police said in a statement that the shooting Saturday happened near the Victory City Church shortly after 2:30 p.m. They said that Royce Freeman, 47, and a 15-year-old boy died at the scene. The teenager’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Police initially said a woman and a teenager were also wounded, but they released a statement Sunday night saying the male juvenile was shot at a different location in Riviera Beach. The woman, whose name was not immediately released, suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

Police said listening devices in the area that detect the sound of gunshots counted 13 rounds fired.

The Rev. Tywuante D. Lupoe said in a video statement posted on Facebook that the church was “very aware” that violence was a possibility at the funeral because of a family dispute and that it had provided armed security. A Riviera Beach police officer also was present, he said.

He said the security guards and police officer had left after the service when only a few people remained in the area. He said that’s when a fight broke out across the street from the church and the shooting erupted.