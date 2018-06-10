COLORADO

Growing wildfire forces more evacuations

A growing wildfire in southwestern Colorado forced more people from their homes Sunday as crews tried to slow the blaze being fed by hot, dry and windy conditions.

Authorities ordered the residents of 675 homes to evacuate after the fire burning north of Durango nearly doubled in size overnight, to 26 square miles. Residents of 2,156 homes have been ordered to evacuate as of Sunday afternoon, La Plata County spokeswoman Megan Graham told the Durango Herald.

No homes have been lost to the fire, which is 10 percent contained.

The cause of the blaze, which is being called the 416 Fire, which started in the San Juan National Forest, has not been determined.

— Associated Press

HAWAII

Ash from volcano creates driving hazard

A small explosion at the summit of Hawaii’s erupting Kilauea Volcano on Sunday sent ash spewing into the air, creating a driving hazard for roads on parts of the Big Island, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Lava fountains from a fissure in the volcano reached as high as 180 feet from Saturday night into Sunday, pushing flows of molten rock into the ocean, it said.

“Seismic activity at the crater continues with gas explosions and ash eruptions under 10,000 feet (3,050 meters). While the eruption is never predictable, conditions appear stable for the moment,” said Richard Rapoza, a spokesman for Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

— Associated Press

11 shot, 3 dead in Chicago Chicago police say at least 11 people were shot, including three who died, in a three-hour span on the city's South and West sides. Police say six people were shot in the West Woodlawn neighborhood around 1 a.m. Sunday. One of them, a 39-year-old man, died. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the other people killed Sunday were a 29-year-old man who was shot while sitting in a vehicle and a man who was shot and drove himself to a hospital, where he died.

Third WTC skyscraper complete An 80-story office building set to open this week at the World Trade Center will be the third completed skyscraper at the site where the twin towers stood. Monday's ribbon-cutting for the 1,079-foot 3 World Trade Center will mark a major step in the rebuilding of the site, stalled for years by disputes among government agencies, trade center developer Larry Silverstein, insurers and 9/11 victims' family members who wanted the site to be a memorial.

— From news services