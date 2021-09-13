The National Weather Service issued storm surge, flood and tropical storm warnings and watches that were in effect until at least Tuesday for the area that reached from the southern tip of Texas across the state’s Gulf Coast and into Louisiana.
Nicholas is the second storm in recent weeks to threaten the U.S. Gulf Coast. Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc in late August, killing more than two dozen people and as it devastated communities in Louisiana near New Orleans.
“We want to make sure that no one is caught off guard by this storm,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said during a news briefing on Monday afternoon. “Heavy rainfall will be the primary concern.”
Edwards warned that drainage systems still clogged with debris from Ida and other recent storms may not be able to handle the expected deluge of rainwater, causing flash flooding.
Teams of rescue workers with high-water vehicles and boats were prepared to respond to people trapped by flooding across southern Louisiana, Edwards said.
Nicholas could also knock out electricity and hamper restoration efforts as more than 119,000 homes and businesses remain without power from Ida, he said.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner urged the city’s 2.3 million residents to stay at home starting on Monday evening.
As of Monday afternoon, heavy rains fell for about three hours in Houston, where winds were light.
Houston Independent School District canceled classes for Tuesday, while dozens of districts in Texas shut down Monday.
Waves stirred up by Nicholas nearing 12 feet in height were reported outside of Port Aransas, near Corpus Christi, Tex., with wind gusts up to 54 mph about 40 miles east of Padre Island, the National Weather Service said.
— Reuters
FLORIDA
Two boys charged with plotting shooting
Two Florida middle-schoolers are being held at a juvenile detention center after being accused of planning a mass school shooting inspired by Columbine.
The boys, 14 and 13, whom The Washington Post is not naming because they are minors, are eighth-graders at Harns Marsh Middle School in Lee County, about two hours away from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where a gunman killed 17 people in 2018. They were charged with conspiracy to commit a mass shooting and have been ordered to be held at a juvenile detention center for three weeks, according to the county sheriff’s office.
Police investigations suggest the boys had looked for guns on the black market, studied ways to build pipe bombs and researched the 1999 school shooting that occurred at Columbine High School in Colorado, County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.
“I have been crystal clear. Our kids will be safe,” Marceno said. “And those responsible for threats — real or fake — will be held accountable.”
The two teens were arrested last week, after authorities were told by a teacher that one of the boys could be carrying a gun at school. Deputies who arrived at the middle school on Thursday found no firearms.
“However, a map of the school was located. The map contained markings indicating the location of each of the school’s interior cameras,” Marceno told reporters on Friday.
Subsequent investigations convinced detectives that the pair had plotted to carry out a school shooting, Marceno said. Detectives learned the boys were attempting to learn how to construct pipe bombs and how to buy firearms on the black market, he added. Authorities also learned of the pair’s interest in the two gunmen who killed 12 students and a teacher at Columbine before killing themselves; Marceno said the boys were “extensively studying” that shooting.
Witnesses said that the two boys had repeatedly expressed their intent to carry out a school shooting last week, according to a redacted document provided by the sheriff’s office.
Police officials who executed search warrants of the boys’ homes found a gun and several knives, Marceno said.
Both boys “are well known to deputies, as we have responded to their homes for almost 80 times combined,” Marceno said.
— Andrew Jeong