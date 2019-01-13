CALIFORNIA

Gunman who killed officer feared ultrasonic waves

The man who fatally shot a rookie California police officer left a letter on the bed in the home where he lived claiming police bombarded him with ultrasonic waves, officials said.

Police in the college town of Davis near Sacramento on Saturday made public the one-paragraph letter they said was written by Kevin Douglas Limbaugh, 48. He killed himself Thursday after killing Officer Natalie Corona, 22.

Police spokesman Lt. Paul Doroshov said the paper was found face up on the gunman’s bed.

“The Davis Police department has been hitting me with ultra sonic waves meant to keep dogs from barking,” the letter said. “I notified the press, internal affairs, and even the FBI about it. I am highly sensitive to its affect on my inner ear. I did my best to appease them, but they have continued for years and I can’t live this way anymore.”

The handwritten note was signed “Citizen Kevin Limbaugh.” Also recovered as evidence from the man’s home were two unregistered guns.

Davis police did not immediately respond Sunday to a telephone message seeking comment on whether Limbaugh had reported his claims to officials.

Investigators have not identified a motive for the ambush shooting of Corona as she investigated a car accident.

— Associated Press

ARIZONA

Facility where woman was raped had been under scrutiny

Regulators wanted to remove developmentally disabled patients from a Phoenix long-term care facility years before a woman in a vegetative state gave birth, the Arizona Republic reported Sunday.

The newspaper reported that Hacienda HealthCare faced a 2016 criminal investigation for allegedly billing the state more than $4 million for bogus 2014 charges for wages, transportation, housekeeping, maintenance and supplies.

The criminal case was dropped in 2017 and no charges were filed, the Republic said, but a court battle is continuing in an effort to force Hacienda to turn over financial records.

Phoenix police have said the 29-year-old woman incapacitated since age 3 was raped and gave birth last month.

Investigators are collecting DNA from Hacienda’s male employees and others who may have had contact with the woman in an effort to identify a suspect.

William Timmons resigned as chief executive of Hacienda HealthCare on Dec. 31 and the provider announced new safety measures, including more than one staff member being present during patient interactions and more scrutiny of visitors.

Gov. Doug Ducey (R) said his office is considering bringing in a third party to assume responsibility for the ongoing management of Hacienda.

— Associated Press

L.A. teachers strike expected: A massive teachers strike in Los Angeles is all but inevitable starting Monday after the two sides did not renew negotiations over the weekend. The teachers union rejected a new offer Friday from the LA Unified School District after hours of talks. United Teachers Los Angeles called the district proposal "woefully inadequate." With no new talks scheduled, pickets are likely to begin at 7 a.m. as teachers push for a raise and lower class sizes. Schools will remain open. The district has hired substitutes to replace staff members who leave schools for picket lines.

Cuomo budget to include bag ban:Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) on Sunday said his upcoming executive budget would include a proposal to ban single-use plastic bags in New York state. Cuomo said his budget, which he is scheduled to release Tuesday, would also include a proposal to make most nonalcoholic bottles eligible for a five-cent redemption. Cuomo called the bag ban a "bold action" that would "create a cleaner and greener New York for all."

Ala. police sergeant killed:One Birmingham police sergeant was killed and another officer critically wounded early Sunday in a shooting as they questioned two people suspected of trying to break into cars in Alabama's largest city. Two suspects are in custody, one of whom was shot and is receiving medical treatment, officials said. Police identified the officer who was killed as Sgt. Wytasha Carter, 44, who had been with the department since 2011. They haven't released the names of the wounded officer or the suspects.

Woman dead in Ariz. motel shooting: Phoenix police say a shooting outside a motel left a young woman dead and five others wounded by gunfire. They said the shooting happened shortly before noon Sunday after two men argued with a group of people on the second floor of the motel. Police said one suspect reportedly fired multiple shots. They said one of the suspects was among those shot. Three of those who were in shot were hospitalized in critical condition. Police are searching for the other suspect. The victims ranged in age from 18 to 41. Their identities were not immediately made public.

N.C. mall dispute ends in fatal shooting: Police in Pineville, N.C., said a person was fatally shot during a dispute at a store in a mall. News outlets reported that the shooting occurred Sunday in the DTLR store in Carolina Place Mall in the bedroom community of Charlotte, and that a suspect is in custody. Pineville police didn’t immediately return a phone call Sunday seeking comment. Charlotte TV broadcasters cited police as saying the altercation involved an employee and someone entering the shoe and fashion store, and that it appears not to be random or related to a robbery. The suspect and the victim and haven’t been identified.

