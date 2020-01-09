Thomas, 37, also faces state charges in the Dec. 28 attack inside the home of a rabbi in Monsey, N.Y. He is being held without bail on the federal charges.

Thomas’s defense attorney, Michael Sussman, has said Thomas had a long history of mental illness. He has requested Thomas undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Authorities have said they found a bloodstained 18-inch machete in Thomas’s car, along with a knife smeared with dried blood and hair. They also said Thomas had handwritten journals containing anti-Semitic references and recently used his phone to look up information on Hitler and the location of synagogues.

The Hanukkah stabbings came amid a wave of anti-Semitic attacks targeting Orthodox Jewish communities in and around New York.

One of the men wounded in the machete attack remains in serious condition. His family has said he may have permanent brain damage.

— Associated Press

Woman sentenced to 15 years in terror plot

A federal judge sentenced a New York woman to 15 years in federal prison for studying how to make bombs for a terrorist attack that prosecutors said would have targeted law enforcement in the United States.

Asia Siddiqui, 35, of Queens, admitted in federal court in Brooklyn that she and another woman looked online for recipes for homemade explosives and shopped for components at Home Depot with the intent to bomb government targets. She was arrested in 2015 and pleaded guilty last year.

Prosecutors asked that Siddiqui be sentenced to two decades behind bars. They said Siddiqui wrote two poems and an article that were published in a magazine called “Jihad Recollections.”

The other woman charged in the case, Noelle Velentzas, also of Queens, is scheduled to be sentenced March 5.

Siddiqui and Velentzas discussed several prior terrorist attacks with a counterterrorism officer posing as a convert to Islam. The undercover agent had been assigned to mingle with young Muslims around the city and made recordings of the women discussing their plans.

— Associated Press

Epstein suicide-bid video lost, court told

Video footage of the area around Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell on a day he survived an apparent suicide attempt “no longer exists,” federal prosecutors told a judge Thursday.

Officials at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York believed they had preserved footage of guards finding Jeffrey Epstein after he appeared to have attempted suicide on July 23, but actually saved a video from a different part of the jail, prosecutors said.

The FBI also has determined that the footage does not exist on the jail’s backup video system “as a result of technical errors,” Assistant U.S. Attorneys Maurene Comey and Jason Swergold wrote in a court filing.

The revelation came despite assurances prosecutors made that jail officials were preserving the footage at the request of a defense attorney for Nicholas Tartaglione, a former police officer who shared a cell with Epstein in July when the wealthy financier was discovered with bruises on his neck and then placed on suicide watch.

Epstein later hanged himself in jail Aug. 10 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, officials said.