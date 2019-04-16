LOUISIANA

Man charged with hate crimes in church fires

Three predominantly black churches burned in a single parish in the span of just 10 days, and the news sent a shiver through the community that rippled out across the country. Although the cause of the fires was not immediately known, the destruction of three pillars of the area’s black community recalled dark memories of a not-so-distant past.

Now, the person accused of setting the fires has not only been charged with arson, he is also facing three hate-crime charges.

The St. Landry’s Parish district attorney, Earl Taylor, filed the charges against Holden Matthews on Monday. In Louisiana, hate crimes can constitute a litany of offenses perpetrated against an individual because of their race, sexual orientation, national origin, disability or other protected status. Taylor declined to comment on the charges.

Last week, the 21-year-old son of a local sheriff’s deputy was arrested and charged with three counts of arson in the setting of fires at St. Mary Baptist Church on March 26, Greater Union Baptist Church on April 2 and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church on April 4.

Matthews pleaded not guilty to all charges Monday during an appearance in court conducted by video conference, according to the Baton Rouge Advocate.

Prosecutors have charged him with three counts of hate crimes, two counts of simple arson and one count of aggravated arson.

At the hearing, officials said they found new photo and video evidence on Matthews’s phone placing him at the scene of all three fires, the Advocate reported. Louisiana State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning testified that Matthews’s phone contained photos of the fires as they were starting and after first responders arrived. Investigators said they also found news reports about the fires on Matthews’s phone, and Browning said that “he superimposed himself on these news reports claiming responsibility.”

COLORADO

Threat fuels tighter security at schools

Authorities are searching for a woman who they say made a “credible threat” to Columbine High School and more than 20 other schools in Colorado’s Jefferson County, a scare that comes just days before the community planned to commemorate the 20th anniversary of one of the country’s deadliest school shootings.

Police identified the woman as 18-year-old Sol Pais, who, they said, traveled to Colorado and threatened the schools. They described her as “armed” and “extremely dangerous” and said she was last seen in the foothills clad in camouflage pants, black boots and a black T-shirt.

The threat led county public school officials on Tuesday to place Columbine and nearby schools on “lockout,” which, they said, means classes would continue inside while entries to and exits from the building would be restricted.

“We are currently investigating what appears to be a credible threat possibly involving the schools,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s department said in a tweet. “Children are safe. Deputies are at the schools. ”

The FBI is leading the probe, said Mike Taplin, a spokesman for the sheriff’s department. The state’s education department said in a tweet that the threat came from “an individual identified by the FBI.”

Two hours after announcing the lockouts, the school system said all its students and staff were safe. Officials said extra security would be present on the affected campuses. In the April 20, 1999, shootings, two gunmen stormed Columbine, killed 13 people and wounded 24 more.

— Reis Thebault

and Jessica Contrera

MINNESOTA

Man charged in mall injury appears in court

A man accused of throwing a 5-year-old boy from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America said little during his first court appearance.

Emmanuel Aranda is charged with attempted premeditated first-degree murder in Friday’s attack. Police say Aranda told them that he went to the mall “looking for someone to kill” and chose the boy at random.

Aranda appeared Tuesday in a courtroom at the Hennepin County jail in Minneapolis. Asked by the judge whether he had any questions, he said, “Not at all.” Aranda’s bail was kept at $2 million, and an omnibus hearing was set for May 14.

Stephen Tillitt, an attorney for the victim’s family, said the child remains in critical condition.

— Associated Press

Man gets life term: A white man who ran down and killed a young black man in Oregon two years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 28 years. News outlets reported Russell Courtier was sentenced Tuesday in the 2016 death of 19-year-old Larnell Bruce. Jurors in March found the 40-year-old Courtier guilty of murder, hit-and-run driving and the hate crime of intimidation. Prosecutors argued Courtier was motivated by his white supremacist beliefs. Authorities have said that Courtier and Colleen Hunt were in a Jeep driven by Courtier and that he was encouraged by Hunt to drive into Bruce following a fistfight with him at a convenience store in the Portland suburb of Gresham.

Fla. man found guilty of murder in daughter's death: A Florida jury on Tuesday found a man guilty of first-degree murder for dropping his 5-year-old daughter off a bridge four years ago. Jurors in Clearwater deliberated for about seven hours over two days before convicting John Jonchuck. The verdict carries an automatic life sentence. No one disputed that Jonchuck, now 29, dropped his daughter Phoebe 62 feet into Tampa Bay in January 2015 and that he had a long history of mental problems. But prosecutors claimed his action was premeditated, motivated by anger over worries that Phoebe's mother was going to take the girl away from him.

Antiabortion bill in Oklahoma advances: Doctors who perform medication abortions could face felony charges for not informing women about the possibility of reversing the process under a bill that is heading to the governor's desk. The state House voted 74 to 24 on Tuesday for the bill. It requires abortion providers to tell women who are taking medication to terminate their pregnancies that the process can be reversed after they take the first of two pills. Several Democrats argued that the bill would force doctors to provide scientifically dubious information to their patients. The bill heads to new Gov. Kevin Stitt (R), who has said he would sign any antiabortion bill sent to his desk.

Suit over foster-care issues: Oregon's foster-care system has failed to shield children from abuse and they are sometimes forced to stay in refurbished jail cells and homeless shelters, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday. The complaint from child advocates filed in U.S. District Court details stories of foster children being neglected or harmed while under Department of Human Services care, including a 16-year-old girl sent to a juvenile jail after she had tried to kill herself. The agency has weathered years criticism over the way it treats children.

— Associated Press