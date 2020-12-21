Tom Birchard, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Hawaii, said lava interacted with a pool of water that had accumulated inside the crater, leading to a short-lived but fairly vigorous eruption.

AD

When lava interacts with water it can cause explosive reactions.

AD

All the water evaporated out of the lake and a steam cloud shot up about 30,000 feet into the atmosphere, Birchard said.

The water was the first recorded in the summit crater of Kilauea volcano.

In 2019, after a week of questions about a mysterious green patch at the bottom of the volcano’s crater, researchers confirmed the presence of water. The lake had continued to fill since then.

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake hit about an hour after the volcano began erupting.

The USGS said it received more than 500 reports of people who felt the earthquake, but significant damage to buildings or structures was not expected.

AD

Kilauea last erupted in 2018, destroying more than 700 homes and spewing enough lava to fill 320,000 Olympic-size swimming pools.

RHODE ISLAND

Circus acrobats reach settlement in accident

Eight acrobats severely injured when the rigging suspending them by their hair plummeted to the floor during a circus performance in Rhode Island in 2014 have reached a $52.5 million settlement with the ownership and management of the arena where the circus was held, their lawyer confirmed Monday.

AD

A metal clip that held the acrobats 20 feet above the floor of the Dunkin’ Donuts Center snapped during the May 2014 performance, causing the eight women to suffer broken bones and spinal injuries. A worker on the ground was also hurt.

AD

Some of the women still suffer from “life-altering” injuries, according to Zachary Mandell, an attorney for the eight women. He said he could not get into specifics because of medical privacy laws.

The women in 2016 sued the Rhode Island Convention Center Authority, which owns the arena, and SMG, which manages it. Sean Brousseau, listed as an attorney for both entities, said Monday that he could neither confirm nor deny a settlement.

According to the lawsuit, SMG agreed to manage all events and maintain safety inside the center, and arranged with Florida-based Feld Entertainment, the parent company of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, to bring the circus to Providence.

AD

AD

After the accident, which occurred in front of thousands of spectators, the U.S. Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration concluded that circus staff had overloaded a carabiner clip. The clip held up a chandelier-like apparatus from which the women were suspended by their hair.

OSHA cited Feld for a “serious” infraction of industry practice and imposed the maximum possible fine, $7,000. Feld Entertainment disputed the finding.