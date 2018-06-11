GEORGIA

Drug cartel head gets nearly 50 years in prison

A Texas-born man who prosecutors say rose to the top ranks of a Mexican drug cartel using ruthless violence to defeat rivals and secure control of drug trafficking routes was sentenced Monday by a federal judge in Atlanta to serve nearly five decades in prison.

Edgar Valdez Villarreal, known as “La Barbie” because of his light eyes and complexion, was sentenced to serve 49 years and one month and was also ordered to forfeit $192 million, which prosecutors say is a conservative estimate of the value of the cocaine Valdez was responsible for importing into the United States.

Valdez, 44, was born and raised in the border town of Laredo, Tex., and began dealing marijuana when he was still a linebacker on the football team, prosecutors said. He climbed the ranks of the Beltran Leyva cartel at a time when the gang’s leaders were associated with Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and the Sinaloa cartel, they said.

He cultivated an image in the media to impress people and intimidate his rivals, prosecutor Elizabeth Hathaway said in court. He owned luxury homes, including a ranch with a zoo that housed a lion.

Mexican federal police arrested Valdez and four others at a woody vacation home outside Mexico City in August 2010. He was extradited to the United States in September 2015. He pleaded guilty in January 2016 to charges of conspiring to import and distribute cocaine and conspiring to launder money.

NEW MEXICO

Air Force officer who vanished has been found

An Air Force officer with top-security clearance who disappeared in New Mexico 35 years ago has been found in California after using a false name for decades.

William Howard Hughes Jr. was apprehended at his home after a fraud investigation, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations said in a statement.

He told authorities after his capture Wednesday that he was depressed about being in the Air Force and decided to leave, saying he created a fake identity and lived in California since he vanished in 1983.

Hughes was charged with desertion and is being held at Travis Air Force Base in California. He could face up to five years of confinement, forfeiture of all pay and dishonorable discharge from the Air Force.

He had been involved in classified planning and analysis of NATO’s control, command and communications surveillance systems during the Cold War.

Hughes, a captain at Kirtland Air Force Base, was 33 and single when he vanished, according to news reports from the time of his disappearance. He was last seen withdrawing more than $28,000 in Albuquerque in summer 1983 after returning from a two-week vacation in Europe.

An Office of Special Investigations spokeswoman told the Albuquerque Journal then that there was no indication Hughes was involved with the Soviet Union or that any classified information was leaked.

NEW YORK

Housing authority settles claims over building practices

The nation’s largest public housing agency will pay billions of dollars to settle claims that it used tricks such as building fake walls to hide problems from inspectors and lied about lead paint conditions to mask risks to low-income residents and their children, federal prosecutors said Monday.

The accusations stemmed from an investigation that found widespread mismanagement at the New York City Housing Authority, which has received thousands of complaints each year about broken elevators, insufficient heat, mold and infestations of rats and cockroaches.

The city agreed in a consent decree in Manhattan federal court to pay $1 billion over four years and an additional $200 million annually for the following six years. The deal also calls for a monitor to oversee the agency for 10 years.

Man cleared in 1991 killing: An Oklahoma City man who was sentenced to life in prison for the 1991 slaying of a homeless man was released Monday after DNA recovered at the crime scene failed to match him. A judge dismissed the case against Johnny Tallbear, 61, and ordered his immediate release. Tallbear was convicted in 1992 in the beating death of a homeless man who has never been positively identified.

