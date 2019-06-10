NEW YORK

1 killed in copter crash into Manhattan roof

A helicopter crashed into the roof of a Manhattan building Monday afternoon, killing the pilot, in what officials said was an attempt at an emergency landing. There were no other injuries or deaths, officials said.

The crash at the building on Seventh Avenue, a few blocks south of Central Park, occurred about 1:45 p.m. The aircraft was initially described as a plane, a fire department spokesman said.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) told reporters that there was no indication of the crash being intentional.

In a statement, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) reiterated the crash did not appear to be a terrorist act.

Videos posed on social media showed smoke from the crash emanating from the roof of the 54-story building at 787 Seventh Ave. between 51st and 52nd streets. Police said that a fire on the roof had been extinguished but asked people to avoid the area around the building as emergency responders headed to the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the helicopter was an Agusta A109E. Police say they haven’t determined where the helicopter was headed when it took off from the 34th Street heliport about 1:32 p.m.

Visibility was low at ground level, down to just over a mile at 2 p.m.; 10 miles is considered full visibility.

— Eli Rosenberg

and Michael Brice-Saddler

NATIONAL SECURITY

Justice Dept. requests extradition of Assange

The Justice Department has delivered to officials in Britain a formal extradition request for Julian Assange, making further U.S. charges against the WikiLeaks founder unlikely.

A U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter said the request was sent Thursday. The United States’ treaty with Britain required that the request be sent within 60 days of Assange’s April 11 arrest at the Ecuadoran Embassy in London.

In an 18-count indictment filed last month, prosecutors charged Assange with violating the Espionage Act and conspiring to hack into a government computer.

The Justice Department did not pursue Assange for the 2017 exposure of CIA hacking tools known as “Vault 7,” according to government officials, out of concern that doing so would do more damage to national security.

A grand jury investigation of Assange has remained active in recent weeks.

Assange is serving a 50-week sentence for fleeing to the Ecuadoran Embassy in 2012 rather than facing sexual assault charges in Sweden. He is still under investigation for rape in Sweden, although a court there recently ruled that he should not be extradited.

A June 12 hearing is set for Assange in Britain.

— Rachel Weiner

and Devlin Barrett