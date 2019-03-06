NEW JERSEY

Guilty pleas in scheme to raise money

A homeless man and a woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges in a GoFundMe scheme that prosecutors say netted $400,000 with a phony story about him coming to her aid.

Johnny Bobbitt, 36, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering, and Katelyn McClure, 28, of Bordentown, N.J., pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Bobbitt conspired with McClure and her then-boyfriend Mark D’Amico to make up a story in 2017 about Bobbitt giving McClure cash for gas when she was stranded along a Philadelphia highway, according to prosecutors.

The scheme raised $400,000, which the couple claimed would be donated to Bobbitt. Instead, New Jersey authorities said, the three split the money and spent lavishly, including on a car, designer bags, and trips to Las Vegas, Disneyland, Disney World, the Grand Canyon and New York City. GoFundMe says it has refunded all the donations.

The tale of a homeless Good Samaritan made international headlines, with the trio appearing on TV. Their relationship soured, though, when Bobbitt sued the couple over what he said was their failure to turn money over to him.

All three still face charges in state court. D’Amico’s attorney, Mark Davis, says his client denies any wrongdoing and has not been charged by federal authorities.

— Associated Press

WEST VIRGINIA

Ex-justice gets probation in corruption scandal

A former West Virginia Supreme Court justice was sentenced to three years’ probation Wednesday for using a state vehicle and gas fuel card for a golf trip to Virginia.

Menis Ketchum’s sentencing in federal court came at the end of a year-long impeachment and corruption scandal involving the Supreme Court that resulted in significant changes to the state’s judicial system, including the five-member court’s makeup.

Ketchum, 76, who pleaded guilty last year to a felony fraud count, also was fined $20,000 and ordered to pay $749 in restitution.

U.S. District Judge John T. Copenhaver Jr. said he took into account Ketchum’s age, his lack of prior criminal behavior and that he accepted responsibility for his actions — unlike former Justice Allen Loughry, who was sentenced last month to two years in federal prison in the same corruption probe.

Copenhaver suggested that Ketchum could possibly seek work as a paralegal. The state Supreme Court stripped Ketchum of his law license in October.

— Associated Press

Study confirms Alcatraz was built over Civil War structure: Archaeologists have confirmed a longtime suspicion of historians that famed Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay was built over a Civil War-era military fortification. SFGate reported that researchers have found buildings and tunnels under the prison yard of Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary. A study published in "Near Surface Geophysics" says archaeologists, using ground-penetrating radar and terrestrial laser scans and historical maps and photographs, found fully buried structures, ammunition magazines and tunnels.

— Associated Press