Police Chief Art Acevedo confirmed the deaths Friday and said it was likely both people worked for the company.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said hazardous materials crews have secured the valve on a 2,000-gallon tank of propylene that had been leaking.

— Associated Press

NEW JERSEY

Man jailed in bombing gets second term

An Afghan-born U.S. citizen already serving life in prison for a bombing in New York City was sentenced Friday to an additional life term for a shootout with police in New Jersey as he attempted to avoid arrest in 2016.

The sentence by State Superior Court Judge John Deitch will run consecutive to the life term Ahmad Khan Rahimi is serving for the New York bombings.

The shooting occurred in Linden, N.J., two days after a bomb exploded in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, injuring 30 people. After police responded to a call and found Rahimi sleeping in a doorway, he fired at one officer, who was saved by his protective vest. Another officer was struck in the head by a bullet fragment that pierced his windshield.

The ensuing gun battle continued through the New Jersey town’s streets until Rahimi was captured.

In October, a jury convicted Rahimi on all 30 counts he faced, including attempted murder and aggravated assault counts against several officers, plus several weapons charges.

Rahimi was previously convicted in a separate trial of planting the two bombs in New York. The bomb that detonated was powerful enough to hurl a 100-pound trash bin more than 120 feet, shatter windows and leave metal scraps strewn on the street.

No one was killed, but 30 people suffered injuries. A second bomb planted on the street failed to explode.

— Associated Press

TENNESSEE

Governor signs law on faith-based adoptions

Tennessee has become the latest state to assure continued taxpayer funding of faith-based foster care and adoption agencies even if those organizations exclude LGBT families and others based on religious beliefs.

Gov. Bill Lee (R) signed the bill Friday without fanfare or an official announcement, making it the first law to be implemented in Tennessee this year.

Some faith-based agencies already do not allow gay couples to adopt, but the new law provides legal protections to agencies that do so.

A handful of states to date have enacted similar legislation, including Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama, South Dakota, North Dakota, Virginia, Mississippi and Michigan. But Michigan agreed in settling an ACLU lawsuit to no longer turn away LGBT applicants because of religious objections.