WASHINGTON STATE

Bill would permit 'human composting'

Washington appears set to become the first state to allow a burial alternative known as “natural organic reduction” — an accelerated decomposition process that turns bodies into soil within weeks.

The bill legalizing the process, sometimes referred to as “human composting,” has passed the legislature and is headed to Gov. Jay Inslee (D). The measure would take effect May 1, 2020.

The measure’s sponsor, Sen. Jamie Pedersen (D-Seattle), said the disposal method has a low environmental impact and makes sense in crowded urban areas.

The process yields a cubic yard of soil per body — enough to fill two large wheelbarrows. Pedersen said relatives can keep the soil in urns, use it to plant a tree on private property or spread it on public land in the state as long as they comply with permissions regarding remains.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Theft of car with child inside ends in gunfire

Sheriff’s investigators said a Florida father chased down and shot a man who stole his car with his 6-year-old son inside.

Palm Beach County sheriff’s officials said 29-year-old Lamar Thurman remained in critical condition.

News outlets reported the father left his 2012 Honda running while saying goodbye to friends about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. That’s when Thurman jumped in and took off.

The father and his friends called 911 and drove after the vehicle. Sheriff’s officials said the group followed Thurman for five miles, where he crashed the car. As they went to grab the boy from the car, Thurman drove away. The father pulled out a gun and started shooting. The boy wasn’t hurt.

Thurman is on probation for carjacking an 86-year-old woman in 2016.

— Associated Press

PENNSYLVANIA

Court sides with city on same-sex foster care

Philadelphia’s city government can require that contractor Catholic Social Services does not discriminate against same-sex couples in its foster care program, a federal appeals court ruled Monday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit sided with the city after it stopped placing children with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s agency because it would not permit same-sex couples to serve as foster parents.

The court ruled that the city did not target the agency because of its religious beliefs but acted only to enforce its nondiscrimination policy in the face of what seemed to be a clear violation.

Catholic Social Services sought an order requiring Philadelphia to renew its contract as a foster care agency and had argued the city’s actions violated the Constitution’s guarantee of the right to practice one’s religion.

— Associated Press

Texas plane crash leaves 6 dead: All six people aboard a small plane were killed Monday when the aircraft crashed into the rocky hills of a Central Texas ranch while preparing to land, authorities said. The twin-engine Beechcraft plane went down just before 9 a.m. as it approached an airport in Kerrville, about 70 miles northwest of San Antonio, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Two arrested in protest of N.C. rebel memorial: Police arrested two people they said climbed and placed Ku Klux Klan hoods on statues at a Confederate monument near the North Carolina statehouse in Raleigh. Police said Enzo Niebuhr and Jody Anderson were charged with defacing a public monument and disorderly conduct.

Defendant in deadly ambush will get mental exam: A judge ordered a South Carolina man accused of killing two police officers in an ambush to have a mental examination. Prosecutors asked for the examination Monday after 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins wrote to the Post and Courier newspaper and blamed post-traumatic stress disorder from his time in Vietnam for the Oct. 3 shooting. Authorities said Hopkins shot at officers he knew were coming to his home to question his son and serve a search warrant. Seven officers were struck. Hopkins is charged with murder.

— From news services