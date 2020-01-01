An 18-wheeler was among the vehicles trapped Tuesday night by a huge tangle of tumbleweeds on a Washington state highway. Officials said it took about 10 hours to clear the road; snowplows were brought in to move the tumbleweeds, which were piled up to 15 feet high. No one was hurt. (Trooper Chris Thorson/Washington State Patrol/AP)

ILLINOIS

Hundreds line up to buy recreational pot

The sale of marijuana for recreational purposes became legal Wednesday in Illinois to the delight of pot fans, many of whom began lining up hours early at dispensaries.

About 500 people were outside Dispensary 33 in Chicago. Renzo Mejia made the first legal purchase in the shop shortly after 6 a.m., the earliest that Illinois’ new law allowed such sales.

Illinois already permitted medical marijuana, but it is now the 11th state to allow pot’s sale and use for recreational purposes. The law approved by the Democratic-controlled legislature and signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) allows people 21 or older to possess of up to 30 grams (1.06 ounces) of cannabis flower and up to 5 grams (0.17 ounces) of cannabis concentrate.

Pamela Althoff, executive director of the Springfield-based Cannabis Business Association of Illinois, cautioned that recreational marijuana may not be consumed in public. Police were on hand at most shops, mainly to control traffic.

Cannabis sales could generate $250 million for Illinois by 2022, according to estimates by state officials.

Neighboring Michigan made recreational marijuana legal starting Dec. 1. Missouri voters made medical marijuana legal in 2018, but the state is still working on licensing businesses. The sale and use of weed still are illegal in Indiana and Wisconsin.

A key part of Illinois’ law is the expungement of some low-level marijuana convictions. On Tuesday, Pritzker granted more than 11,000 such pardons.

— Associated Press

WASHINGTON

Tumbleweeds block vehicles on highway

Some people spent part of their New Year’s Eve trapped on a Washington state highway after tumbleweeds blocked their route, authorities said.

YakTriNews reported that the Washington State Patrol announced via Twitter at about 6:30 p.m. that State Route 240 was closed in both directions near West Richland.

Trooper Sarah Clasen told the broadcaster that vehicles were trapped in a pile of tumbleweeds that stood up to 15 feet tall.

The state Department of Transportation used snowplows to clear the scene.

Trooper Chris Thorson said it took about 10 hours to clear the road, which reopened at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Thorson said five cars and one 18-wheeler were trapped in the tumbleweeds. No injuries were reported.

“People were still stuck at midnight and rung in the new year trapped under the weeds,” Thorson said.

Thorson said troopers found one abandoned car that was stuck in the tumbleweeds at daylight, but no one was inside.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Celebratory gunfire suspected in death

A woman ringing in the new year was fatally shot by a stray bullet outside her Houston home, authorities said Wednesday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Philippa Ashford, 61, died after being shot at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said it appears she may have been struck by celebratory gunfire from outside her immediate neighborhood.

The woman’s family and their neighbors were discharging fireworks in their cul-de-sac when she called out that she had been shot, according to the department. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ashford’s body was sent for an autopsy, and the sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information regarding her death to call.

The Houston Chronicle reported that Houston police and Harris County deputies had warned the public not to discharge their weapons while celebrating.

— Associated Press