The second disturbance is a tropical wave just off the coast of western Africa with more organized showers and thunderstorms. Its chances of formation are high, with 70 percent in the next two days and 90 percent in the next five days, an increase from Sunday morning.

AD

AD

The remaining names for the 2020 season are Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.

COLORADO

Denver may set records for both heat and snow

Denver is set to post a year’s worth of weather records in just a few days — for heat and for cold.

The temperature hit 101 degrees Fahrenheit in the city on Saturday, and by Tuesday, six inches of snow could be on the ground, according to the National Weather Service. With readings forecast to reach 98 on Sunday, the city is under a winter storm watch.

Heat has been bearing down across the West from California to the Rocky Mountains, taxing electricity demand, drying out the landscape and adding to fire risks. Now, a cold front is set to drop temperatures into the 20s and 30s across the northern Rocky Mountains and Great Plains but bring little relief along the West Coast — above-normal temperatures will linger through the rest of the week.

AD

AD

In Denver, records are falling, or threatening to do so, at both ends of the spectrum. Saturday’s high became the latest 100-degree day on record and Tuesday’s snow will place second behind a four-inch total in 1961 as the earliest snowfall of an inch or more.

INDIANA

Four family members dead in shooting

Four people died Sunday after a 61-year-old Indiana man allegedly shot his wife and two adult children before turning the gun on himself, according to Bloomington police.

The shootings happened about 10:15 a.m. at a home in Bloomington, police said. Officers arrived at the house after a 911 caller reported finding the body of her friend she had come to pick up from the house. Officers found four bodies with gunshot wounds.

AD

“The motive for the shootings is unknown and the investigation is ongoing,” police said in a statement.

AD

Police declined to release the names of the deceased until family members are notified. The woman was 54, the daughter was 26 and the son was 18.