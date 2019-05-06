ILLINOIS

Man sentenced to 16 years in bomb plot

A federal judge on Monday handed an Illinois man a 16-year prison sentence for trying to kill hundreds of people by detonating what he thought was a car bomb outside a crowded Chicago bar in 2012, saying she factored in his mental health in imposing a sentence much lower than prosecutors requested.

The sentence announced in Chicago for Adel Daoud, 25, includes time for later attempting to have an FBI agent killed and for slashing an inmate with a shiv for taunting him with a drawing of the prophet Muhammad.

Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman criticized the FBI for appearing to take advantage of Daoud’s extreme immaturity in 2012, when he was 18. And she said prosecutors were wrong to continually challenge clear indications that Daoud suffered from mental illness.

Prosecutors wanted a 40-year term. The defense wanted him released as soon as 2021.

Secret recordings of Daoud first played publicly in court last week revealed him as flighty and immature. He giggles almost constantly as he brainstorms attacks to avenge what he saw as the West’s war on Muslims. One of his suggestions was to mount an attack with “flying cars” packed with explosives.

A hidden camera captures a gleeful Daoud driving with an agent posing as a terrorist to the Cactus Bar on Sept. 14, 2012. He cups his hands in over his face, praying that God would ensure the attack made worldwide news and struck fear into nonbelievers. He prays this would be the first of many attacks.

He was arrested after parking a Jeep outside the downtown bar on that Friday night, walking to an alley a block away and pushing a button he believed would set off a 1,000-pound bomb inside the vehicle. He pushed the button a second time when it didn’t go off.

Agents supplied the fake device, which was made to smell like diesel fuel and had wiring connected to bags of fertilizer to convince Daoud it was real.

— Associated Press

ARKANSAS

White officer who killed black driver is fired

Police in Little Rock on Monday fired a white officer who killed a black motorist, saying he violated departmental policy when he shot at least 15 times through the moving car’s windshield.

In a letter to Officer Charles Starks, Chief Keith Humphrey said that voluntarily moving in front of a vehicle and firing at it instead of avoiding its path was a violation of policy. Starks has 10 business days to appeal his termination, police spokesman Michael Ford said. Starks’s lawyer, Robert Newcomb, called the decision to fire Starks “political” and said the officer has started the appeal process.

Prosecutors on April 19 declined to file charges against Starks in the death of Bradley Blackshire, 30. Police said Starks was responding to a call Feb. 22 after a detective confirmed that the car Blackshire was driving was stolen. Starks fired multiple rounds into the moving car, killing Blackshire.

A 25-minute video that city and police officials released in March consisting of surveillance and police dash cam footage shows Starks instructing Blackshire to exit the parked vehicle. Instead, Blackshire begins to slowly drive away, bumping Starks, who fires into the windshield four times. The car briefly stops and Starks maneuvers onto the hood of the vehicle, shooting at least 11 more times as the car continues to move. Starks stops shooting when a second officer arrives and crashes into Blackshire’s vehicle.

Starks was placed on administrative leave while the department investigated the shooting.

In a letter to the police chief explaining why he would not file charges, Pulaski County prosecutor Larry Jegley said the moving vehicle was a deadly threat that justified Starks’s use of force.

An investigative report released by police indicates methamphetamines, PCP, marijuana and cocaine were found in Blackshire’s body.

— Associated Press

INDIANA

DNA identifies student's 1972 killer

Police say DNA evidence has been used to identify the killer of an Indiana State University student in 1972.

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said Monday that a DNA sample from a son of Jeffrey Lynn Hand was used to connect him to the killing of 19-year-old Pamela Milam.

Milam’s body was found in the trunk of her car on Sept. 1, 1972. She had been bound and gagged. An autopsy determined she died of strangulation.

Keen said Hand, then 23, didn’t live in the Terre Haute area but made deliveries for a record company and probably cruised the university campus when work brought him to the city.

Keen said Hand died in 1978 in a shootout with police during an attempted abduction in the Indianapolis area.

— Associated Press

Father charged after boy, 4, dies in hot car: A 4-year-old Minnesota boy died after his father left him in a hot SUV for hours while he worked, authorities said Monday. Kristopher Taylor, 26, of Apple Valley, is charged with second-degree manslaughter. Authorities said Taylor left the child in the vehicle for hours while he worked the Grillfest event at CHS Field in St. Paul on Saturday. The temperature reached 70 degrees Fahrenheit. According to the complaint, Taylor told police he left the window open a crack and gave the boy a handheld video game.

— Associated Press