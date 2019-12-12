Multiple states, including New York, Minnesota and California, have filed similar lawsuits. In September, an Illinois teen who fell ill with lung disease after vaping sued Juul.

The Illinois lawsuit alleged Juul used a “substandard age-verification system” in its online store to make it easier for teens to buy the products and created a product with a much higher nicotine content than had been previously seen in e-cigarettes, something it downplayed. The complaint also contended that once the company faced a backlash it focused on another demographic: smokers looking to quit cigarettes.

Juul Labs spokesman Austin Finan said company officials had not reviewed the lawsuit but were working cooperatively with attorneys general, regulators and public health officials to fight underage use.

The lawsuits come as health officials have been investigating deaths and illnesses tied to some vaping products. In Illinois, there have been five deaths and roughly 200 cases of vaping-related illness, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday that there have been 52 deaths related to vaping in 26 states out of 2,409 hospitalized cases that have been reported across the nation this year.

Hospitalized cases have been most common in the Midwest, with some of the highest rates in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

— Associated Press

KENTUCKY

Nonviolent offenders get voting rights

Professing his belief in redemption, Gov. Andy Beshear (D) signed an executive order Thursday to restore voting rights for more than 140,000 nonviolent offenders who completed their sentences.

The governor, who was elected last month, was surrounded by voting-rights supporters as he signed the order, fulfilling a campaign pledge.

The order applies to nonviolent offenders who completed their sentences, including probation, Beshear said. It also grants voting rights to those who have served their sentences but still owe money due to court-ordered judgments — a factor that some states have used to deny voting rights.

— Associated Press

