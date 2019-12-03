The new charges expand on three similar counts Mostafa faces from a 2009 indictment and includes his alleged activities in support of al-Shabab that took place between March 2008 and February 2017.

The FBI said the Wisconsin-born Mostafa — also known as “Ahmed Gurey,” “Ahmed,” “Anwar,” “Abu Anwar al Muhajir” and “Abu Abdallah al Muhajir” — grew up in the San Diego area, where he went to high school and graduated from college before traveling to Yemen and Somalia.

— Kim Bellware

WISCONSIN

School resource officer

shoots armed student

A student stabbed a school resource officer Tuesday morning at a high school, leading the officer to shoot the student, police said.

The 16-year-old student confronted the officer in his office at Oshkosh West High School, according to Oshkosh Police Chief Dean Smith, and stabbed the officer with what Smith described as an edged weapon. The officer fired his gun one time, striking the student, Smith said. The student and officer are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Smith said.

The incident followed one at a suburban Milwaukee high school Monday, where police said a student refused to drop a gun and was shot by a police officer.

— Susan Svrluga

