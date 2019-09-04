ILLINOIS

Graft charges against Schock dismissed

Corruption charges against former congressman Aaron Schock have been dismissed under a deal struck with prosecutors in March.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kennelly ordered an indictment against Schock (R-Ill.) dismissed on Wednesday.

Schock resigned from Congress in 2015 amid scrutiny of his spending, including decorating his office in the style of the “Downton Abbey” TV series. He was indicted a year later on two dozen counts that included wire fraud and falsification of election commission filings.

Under the deal, Schock, who didn’t appear in court, agreed to repay his campaign committees nearly $68,000 and work with the Internal Revenue Service to determine how much he owes in taxes.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Man arrested over death of rapper

A Los Angeles man who prosecutors say sold counterfeit oxycodone laced with fentanyl to rapper Mac Miller two days before his death from an accidental overdose was arrested Wednesday on federal drug charges.

Cameron James Pettit, 28, was accused in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles of delivering the pills to Miller, the former boyfriend of Grammy-winning pop star Ariana Grande, early on the morning of Sept. 5, 2018.

The 26-year-old performer, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, was found unresponsive in his home in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles on the morning of Sept. 7 and was pronounced dead.

Following an autopsy, the Los Angeles County coroner ruled that Miller had died of an accidental overdose of cocaine and fentanyl. Investigators believe Pettit probably supplied him with the pills that caused his death, according to the charging documents.

— Reuters

Woman arrested in stepdaughter's death: An Indiana woman who reported her 10-year-old stepdaughter missing last weekend was arrested Wednesday in the girl's death after her body was found hidden inside a plastic trash bag in a shed behind their home. Amanda D. Carmack, 34, was arrested after investigators found Skylea Carmack's body about 3 a.m., the state police said. Carmack, who lives in Gas City, about 80 miles northeast of Indianapolis, was being held on preliminary charges of murder, neglect, strangulation and domestic battery, according to the state police and online records.

— Associated Press