After their arrest, deputies searched the couple’s home in Princeton, a small city about 40 miles northeast of downtown Dallas. In a shed behind the house, they found a bucket of tar, with Micah Grabowski’s tiny form submerged in it, Capt. Nick Bristow said.

AD

Bristow said the Grabowskis told deputies that they awoke on July 29 to find their son dead in their bed, but they never reported it. Sheriff Jim Skinner said the couple repeatedly lied about what happened to Micah.

AD

“It’s tragic and it’s sad enough any time we have the death of an infant,” Skinner told WFAA-TV. “But it’s absolutely reprehensible when you lie and deceive investigators as to the location of the body.”

Investigators are awaiting an autopsy to determine how the boy died.

Donna Grabowski, 41, is being held in jail on a more than $1 million bond on four felony charges including tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and child endangerment.

AD

Roland Grabowski, 42, faces three similar charges and is being held on a $925,000 bond.

California

Sheriff investigates alleged deputy gang

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday it has launched a “comprehensive investigation” into allegations that a renegade group of deputies calling themselves the Executioners has taken control of the department’s Compton station through threats, intimidation and harassment.

AD

The announcement came at a news conference in which Sheriff Alex Villanueva and others also said letters ranging from orders of suspension to termination have been sent to 26 employees involved in a fight two years ago that allegedly also involved members of a similar deputy gang.

AD

Sheriff’s Deputy Austreberto Gonzalez filed a claim against the department in June, saying members of the Executioners retaliated against him for anonymously reporting a fellow deputy for allegedly assaulting a co-worker in February to further the reputation of the gang.

He said gang members identify themselves with matching tattoos showing a skeleton with Nazi imagery holding an AK-47.