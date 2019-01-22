IOWA

Judge strikes 'fetal heartbeat' law

A state judge on Tuesday struck down Iowa’s restrictive “fetal heartbeat” abortion law, which would have been the most restrictive antiabortion law in the nation.

Polk County District Judge Michael Huppert found the law unconstitutional, concluding that the Iowa Supreme Court’s earlier decisions that affirm a woman’s fundamental right to an abortion would include the new law passed last year.

The law would ban an abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected. That can happen as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

The legal challenge by abortion providers Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and the Emma Goldman Clinic had halted it from taking effect last July. The Iowa Supreme Court in June struck down an earlier law that required a 72-hour waiting period for women seeking an abortion.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

3 men, student accused of plotting Muslim attack

Three men and a high school student were charged with plotting to attack a rural Upstate New York Muslim community named Islamberg with explosives, authorities said Tuesday.

The Rochester-area residents are accused of plotting to attack the small Muslim enclave west of the Catskills, according to court papers.

The timing of the attack was unknown. At the time of their weekend arrests, the men, three of whom were in Boy Scouts together, had access to 23 rifles and shotguns and three homemade explosives, Greece Police Chief Patrick Phelan said.

Charged with weapons possession and conspiracy were Brian Colaneri, 20, Andrew Crysel, 18, and Vincent Vetromile, 19. A 16-year-old student at Odyssey Academy in Greece was charged as an adolescent offender.

It was a lunchroom comment by the student during school Friday that launched the investigation.

Police also searched five locations and seized 23 weapons and numerous electronic devices, including phones and computers. Three improvised explosive devices wrapped in duct tape were found at the 16-year-old’s house.

— Associated Press