Customs and Border Protection officials ordered Dehghani to leave on the next available flight because they determined he was intending to reside in the United States longer than his temporary student visa allowed, Doyle said. Doyle denied that was the case.

Dehghani’s lawyers said he had attended the University of Massachusetts at Boston before transferring to Northeastern, had undergone a nearly one-year visa review and planned to return to Iran when he completed his studies.

CBP declined to comment on specifics.

While he was at the airport Monday, Dehghani’s attorneys filed an emergency lawsuit seeking to hold off his removal, which a federal judge quickly approved, pending a court hearing Tuesday. But Judge Richard Stearns on Tuesday said the case was moot and out of his jurisdiction because Dehghani ended up flying out of the United States on Monday night.

Northeastern University said it has been in touch with federal officials to try to get Dehghani back to Boston to attend classes, which resumed this month.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Resentencing ordered for former speaker

A federal appeals court upheld former New York Assembly speaker Sheldon Silver’s corruption conviction Tuesday but ordered a resentencing after reversing the conviction on some charges.

The ruling by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit means the Democrat may get a fresh chance to seek a reduction of his seven-year prison sentence, especially if prosecutors decline to seek retrial on three rejected counts.

Silver, 75, has remained free pending appeal. His 2018 sentencing came after he was convicted for a second time of trading favors to collect nearly $4 million in fees to help a cancer researcher and real estate developers.