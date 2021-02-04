Green has run the Chabad house in Westborough, which is a suburb of Worcester, New England’s second-largest city, for nearly 20 years.

Rabbi Mendel Fogelman, director of the Central Massachusetts Chabad, said Green has been warned multiple times that his activities and statements are “contrary to the organization’s mission” and a “direct conflict” with his appointment.

In a statement to supporters Thursday, Green called the decision “ill-advised” and expected it would be reversed.

He stressed his center will continue to operate even though the Chabad Lubavitch movement has terminated his status and removed his center from its database of recognized Chabad houses.

Green, who describes himself on Facebook as “not just anti-vax” but “consistently anti-pharma,” has been highly critical of the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

New Boston police chief placed on leave

Boston’s new police commissioner was placed on leave late Wednesday after domestic violence allegations from more than 20 years ago surfaced days after he was elevated to the job.

Dennis White was sworn in as the city’s top cop on Monday after William Gross, the city’s first Black police commissioner, abruptly retired. White, a 32-year veteran of the department, previously served as Gross’s chief of staff.

White was placed on administrative leave after the Boston Globe raised questions about allegations found in court documents that White pushed and threatened to shoot his then- wife. A judge issued a restraining order against White in 1999, ordering him to stay away from his wife and children and surrender his service weapon, the newspaper reported.

White denied the allegations at the time, the Globe reported.