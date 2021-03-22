U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan found that Maxwell’s newest pitch for release did nothing to change the conclusion that the daughter of late publisher Robert Maxwell “poses a risk of flight and that there are no combination of conditions that can reasonably assure her appearance.”

Maxwell, 59, has been held under close watch in a Brooklyn federal jail awaiting trial for most of the time she has been in custody since her August arrest in New Hampshire on charges that she recruited minors to engage in illegal sex acts. Maxwell allegedly enlisted underage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse over several years in the 1990s, allegations she denies.

— Shayna Jacobs

Honduran drug trafficker convicted

A Honduran man was convicted of drug trafficking in U.S. federal court Monday in a trial that also raised allegations against President Juan Orlando Hernández of Honduras. A jury in New York found Geovanny Fuentes Ramírez guilty on all counts, including conspiracy to traffic cocaine, arms possession and conspiracy to use arms.

Witnesses in the two-week trial told of Hernández accepting bribes from Fuentes Ramírez and other drug traffickers from his time as a presidential candidate up through at least 2019.

Hernández repeatedly has denied any connection to drug traffickers, and he has not been charged with any crime. Federal prosecutors, however, have become increasingly outspoken in connecting his political rise to funding from drug trafficking, and he was named as a “co-conspirator” in the Fuentes Ramírez case. One of his brothers, Tony Hernández, was convicted of drug trafficking in 2019 and is scheduled to be sentenced next week.

On Monday, Juan Orlando Hernández again pointed to his record of reducing drug trafficking through Honduras as evidence that the accusations are false and made up by drug traffickers trying to reduce their sentences.

During the trial, Devis Leonel Rivera Maradiaga, former leader of the Cachiros cartel, testified that he had sent $250,000 to Hernández in 2012 through his sister in exchange for protection of his smuggling business and to avoid extradition. An accountant testified that he twice witnessed Hernández receiving bribes from Fuentes Ramírez in 2013.

Hernández took office in January 2014.

U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel, who heard the case, will sentence the president’s brother.

FLORIDA

Shark bites 9-year-old boy as he body surfs

A 9-year-old Minnesota boy was bitten by a shark as he body surfed in Miami Beach over the weekend, his parents said.

Kristine Weiskopf told local TV station WPLG that she and her son Jay were in the water for only a few minutes when the shark bit the boy.

When she pulled him up, she said, she saw a chunk of skin missing from his shoulder.

“He just said, ‘Ow,’ and I looked down and there was about a four-foot gray shark just kind of swimming away, so I just scooped him up and ran him up the beach,” she said.