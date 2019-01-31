ILLINOIS

Judge approves changes to Chicago Police Department

A federal judge Thursday approved a far-reaching plan for court-supervised changes to the Chicago Police Department, nearly two years after a U.S. Justice Department report found a history of civil rights violations by officers.

Judge Robert Dow’s decision to approve the consent decree is a culmination of a process that started with the release of video in 2015 showing white police officer Jason Van Dyke shooting black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times. It led to the Justice Department investigation.

Then-Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel unveiled the 200-plus page decree in July.

Among the changes contained in the July draft are requirements that officers issue verbal warnings before any use of force and provide lifesaving aid after force is used. It also set a 180-day deadline for investigations to be completed by the police department’s internal affairs bureau and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, and calls for better training and supervision of officers.

A key to the plan is an independent monitor appointed by the judge. The oversight would continue until a judge determines the city has fully complied, a process that probably will take at least several years.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Deal avoids federal control over housing

New York City and U.S. housing officials announced a deal Thursday that will keep the city’s massive public housing system out of federal receivership, but require the city to spend $2.2 billion over the next few years fixing chronic problems with lousy living conditions, lead paint and lack of heat.

The settlement, announced by U.S. Housing Secretary Ben Carson and Mayor Bill de Blasio, resolves a lawsuit that federal authorities filed on behalf of the system’s 400,000 tenants.

It would put the New York City Housing Authority under the eye of a federal monitor, but stop short of a solution suggested by a federal judge last fall, which would be to take the nation’s largest public housing system out of the city’s hands and place it under federal control.

Tenants in the system have complained for decades about rodents, mold, and heat and hot water outages.

An earlier $2 billion deal between the city and federal government was rejected in November by U.S. District Judge William Pauley, who gave the city a mid-December deadline to outline a repair plan to avert a federal takeover. The deadline was later extended to Jan. 31.

— Associated Press