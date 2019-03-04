MICHIGAN

Judge allows

Muslim's lawsuit

A judge is allowing a Muslim man to proceed with his lawsuit alleging he was subjected to low-grade torture when customs agents detained him at the border.

Government lawyers had asked the judge to toss out the lawsuit filed by Anas Elhady, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Dearborn, Mich.

Elhady sued over his 2015 detention at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing into Detroit from Canada. He says he was put in a freezing holding cell for hours, causing him to be hospitalized.

Elhady says he has wrongly been placed on the government’s terrorist watch list and harassed as a result.

Government lawyers wanted the case dismissed partly because they said it could require delving into national security issues.

But the judge’s ruling, issued Friday, said the government can’t invoke national security to excuse misconduct.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Man arrested in blast

that killed ex-girlfriend

A California man was arrested in a spa explosion that killed his ex-girlfriend last year after authorities painstakingly analyzed remnants of a bomb they traced to the suspect, his home and car, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Stephen Beal, 59, had been arrested shortly after the bombing last year for investigation of possessing explosives, but was freed when prosecutors questioned whether material found at his home met the legal definition of a “destructive device.” Now, after further testing of evidence, Beal is being held on a charge of malicious destruction of a building that included a death, a charge that could carry a life sentence.

Ildiko Krajnyak, 48, was killed and two female clients were severely wounded May 15 when she opened a box that erupted in a fiery explosion at the spa in the city of Aliso Viejo, about 50 miles south of Los Angeles, investigators said.

Krajnyak had told friends she was afraid of Beal after he made threats following their breakup. Beal, a model-rocket hobbyist, told investigators he felt betrayed when she told him she was in a relationship with another man, U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna said Monday in Orange, Calif.

Authorities suspect Beal, a partner in the salon, delivered the bomb to the business while Krajnyak was visiting family in Hungary. Krajnyak had returned from that trip and had just finished treating a mother and daughter, who were at the front desk when she picked up the box and opened it. The blast knocked the two customers off their feet.

— Associated Press

MISSOURI

Man charged

in fire at clinic

A 42-year-old Columbia, Mo., man has been charged with trying to burn down a Planned Parenthood clinic last month, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Wesley Brian Kaster was arrested Saturday after investigators searched his vehicle and found evidence linking him to the fire at the Planned Parenthood-Columbia Health Center. No one was hurt in the attack, which happened in the pre-dawn hours when the building was empty.

Kaster faces a preliminary charge of using fire or an explosive to maliciously damage a building that receives federal funding, but that could change. The FBI had said it was investigating the attack as a possible hate crime.

Kaster’s public defender, Troy Stabenow, said Monday that he couldn’t immediately comment.

The clinic’s sprinkler system extinguished the blaze before firefighters arrived. Only the front room was damaged, FBI agent Curtis Bryant wrote in an affidavit.

— Associated Press

Winner claims $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot: A South Carolina resident has stepped forward to claim the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot from last October but elected to remain anonymous, lottery officials announced Monday. The lottery commission said the person submitting the claim for what was the second-largest lottery in U.S. history has chosen the cash option, a one-time payment of nearly $878,000,000. That's the largest jackpot payout to a single winner in U.S. history, it said. The winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in Simpsonville, a suburb of Greenville.

— Associated Press