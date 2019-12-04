The judge added that the law does not require that the cemetery have a valid reason for withholding its consent.

Thompson sued the cemetery in August after it objected to his plans to exhume the grave as part of a television documentary. Thompson has said he has evidence Dillinger’s body may not be buried there, and that he may not have been the man FBI agents fatally shot outside a Chicago theater on July 22, 1934. The History Channel dropped out of the planned documentary in September. Thompson obtained a state Department of Health permit in October that calls for the remains to be exhumed on Dec. 31.

— Associated Press

MISSISSIPPI

Shooting leads to campus lockdown

Jackson State University’s campus was placed on lockdown Wednesday after someone on campus was wounded in a shooting, prompting an active shooter alert.

A non-student was shot in the leg across the street from the student center, university spokesman L.A. Warren said. A university police officer at the scene confirmed to the Clarion Ledger that there was a single shooter, who also was not a student. The officer said one person was hurt and brought to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The university initially sent out a tweet telling everyone on campus to take shelter. It later said the lockdown had been lifted and there was no longer a threat.

The historically black university is west of downtown Jackson and has about 7,000 students.

— Associated Press

Carter leaves hospital: Former president Jimmy Carter was released from a hospital Wednesday after being treated for a urinary tract infection. Carter, 95, was discharged from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga., Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said. Carter has overcome several health challenges in recent years. He was diagnosed with melanoma in 2015, announcing that the cancer had spread to other parts of his body. After partial removal of his liver, treatment for brain lesions, radiation and immunotherapy, he said he was cancer-free. A fall this year required him to have hip replacement surgery.

— Associated Press

