CALIFORNIA

Man kills 6, including himself and ex-wife

A gunman in Southern California fatally shot five people, including his ex-wife, in a nearly 40-minute rampage before taking his own life, police said.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood identified the killer as Javier Casarez, 54, who fatally shot himself in the chest as a deputy closed in on him shortly after the shootings in Bakersfield, about 90 miles north of Los Angeles.

Court records show Casarez filed for a divorce from his wife, Petra Maribel Bolanos de Casarez, in December and that it was finalized April 12.

Youngblood said it appears that Casarez targeted every victim, starting with a worker at T & T Trucking, and that domestic violence appears to have played a large part.

Casarez probably took his ex-wife to the trucking company against her will and then fatally shot Manuel Contreras, 50, with a .50-caliber handgun. He shot his ex-wife and then turned the gun on a second man, Antonio Valadez, 50, the sheriff’s department said.

Casarez then drove to the house of Eliseo Garcia Cazares, 57, whom Youngblood identified as a friend. Casarez fatally shot Garcia and his daughter, Laura Garcia, 31, who may have been collateral damage.

After that shooting, Casarez carjacked a woman driving with her child. The woman and child escaped, and Casarez drove to a highway where a sheriff’s deputy saw him, Youngblood said. As the deputy closed in, yelling at Casarez to drop his gun, Casarez fatally shot himself in the chest, body camera footage released by police shows.

— Associated Press

MONTANA

Judge extends delay of grizzly bear hunts

A U.S. judge on Thursday delayed for two more weeks the first grizzly bear hunts in the Lower 48 states in almost three decades, saying he needed more time to consider whether federal protections for the animals should be restored.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen in Billings, Mont., left the fate of the bruins in and around Yellowstone National Park in limbo, more than a year after federal officials declared the population had recovered from near extermination.

Up to 23 bears could be killed in the hunts planned in Wyoming and Idaho. Christensen delayed them once, in an order that came two days before grizzly season was set to open Sept. 1.

In extending the delay, the judge said there remained “serious questions” regarding whether the government acted lawfully in lifting protections on an estimated 700 bears in the three-state Yellowstone region. He gave no further indication of his position in the case.

Wildlife advocates and Native American tribes requested the additional two-week delay after suing the government to restore the bears’ threatened species status. Attorneys for the federal government and the states of Idaho and Wyoming opposed the delay.

— Associated Press

MASSACHUSETTS

Mafia chief gets life in prison for killing

An 85-year-old former New England Mafia boss who was convicted of killing a nightclub owner in 1993 to keep him from talking to authorities was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.

Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme, the onetime head of the New England family of La Cosa Nostra, was found guilty in June in the slaying of Steven DiSarro, whose remains were discovered in 2016.

Salemme’s co-defendant, Paul Weadick, also received a mandatory life sentence.

Another former mobster told authorities that he saw Salemme’s son strangle DiSarro while Weadick held the nightclub owner’s feet and Salemme stood by. Salemme’s son, known as “Frankie boy,” died in 1995.

— Associated Press

San Francisco votes to remove statue: A San Francisco board has voted unanimously to remove a 19th century statue that activists say is racist and demeaning to indigenous people. The decision Wednesday night by the San Francisco Board of Appeals involves the "Early Days" statue, which depicts a Native American at the feet of a Spanish cowboy and a Catholic missionary. It is part of a group of statues near City Hall that depict the founding of California. Kate Patterson, San Francisco's Arts Commission spokeswoman, said the statue will be removed as soon as possible but wouldn't give an exact date, citing security concerns.

— Associated Press