The judge also issued an order that Lu stay away from Mar-a-Lago, located on the wealthy Palm Beach barrier island.

Palm Beach police say Lu was confronted by the private club’s security officers at the club’s main entrance Wednesday and told to leave, but she returned to take photos by walking down to a service gate.

AD

According to a police affidavit, when security personnel approached, Lu fled on foot and was eventually apprehended in the tony Worth Avenue shopping district in Palm Beach.

AD

Neither Trump nor his family members were at Mar-a-Lago when the incident took place.

Lu’s arrest follows that in March of Yujing Zhang, a 33-year-old Shanghai business executive who gained access to Mar-a-Lago. Zhang was found guilty in September of trespassing and lying to Secret Service agents. She was sentenced last month to time served.

— Associated Press

MICHIGAN

Man loses job while imprisoned in Russia

A man who has been imprisoned in Russia on spying charges for nearly a year has lost his job with an automotive parts supplier in a corporate restructuring.

AD

Paul Whelan was arrested Dec. 28, 2018, in a Moscow hotel while visiting for a friend’s wedding. The Russian government charged him with espionage and has repeatedly extended his detention while he awaits trial on charges that carry a sentence of up to 20 years. Whelan has denied the charges.

AD

Whelan, a Marine Corps veteran, had been director of global security for BorgWarner, based in Auburn Hills, Mich., but that role was eliminated last Friday in a corporate restructuring announced in April, BorgWarner spokeswoman Kathy Graham said.

Whelan, 49, was born in Canada to British parents and also holds British, Irish and Canadian citizenship.

— Associated Press

AD

Parkland school shooting trial delayed: The trial of Parkland, Fla., school shooting defendant Nikolas Cruz was delayed Thursday until at least next summer, when he will face a death penalty case stemming from the 2018 massacre that left 17 people dead. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer agreed to postpone the trial's start from the original Jan. 27 date after defense attorneys pleaded for more time and prosecutors said they were willing to accept a few months' delay. Cruz, 21, faces 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Valentine's Day 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

— Associated Press

AD