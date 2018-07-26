NATIONAL SECURITY

Judge rejects request for gag order on Trump

A federal judge on Thursday rejected the idea of placing a gag order on President Trump after he made inaccurate statements about a former Senate security official charged with lying to the FBI.

Lawyers for James A. Wolfe had argued that the comments made by Trump about the case against Wolfe could influence a jury. Wolfe, the longtime security director for the Senate Intelligence Committee, was arrested last month and accused of telling the FBI that he had not communicated with four Washington reporters, including one for the New York Times whom he dated for several years before she worked for the paper.

Wolfe has pleaded not guilty. No trial date has been set.

The morning after Wolfe’s arrest, Trump announced that the Justice Department had just “caught a leaker. It’s a very important leaker . . . You cannot leak classified information.”

Wolfe is not charged with leaking classified information, and he denies having done so. He was questioned by the FBI in December and was asked whether he had personal or professional contacts with reporters. According to the indictment, he said, “No.”

The indictment alleges that he did specifically assist four reporters, including his then-girlfriend Ali Watkins, now of the Times. In February, authorities searched Watkins’s phone and email for records of her contacts with Wolfe.

Wolfe’s attorneys asked for an order restricting anyone involved in the case, “up to and including President Trump,” from making further public comments that could infringe on Wolfe’s right to a fair trial.

“I recognize this is an unprecedented motion,” defense attorney Benjamin Klubes told U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in Washington on Thursday. The judge turned down the request.

— Tom Jackman

INDIANA

Federal court upholds ruling in abortion case

An Indiana mandate that forces women to undergo an ultrasound at least 18 hours before having an abortion is “an undue burden” that saddles some women with lengthy travel and additional expenses, a federal appeals court ruled this week.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a preliminary injunction issued in April 2017 by U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt. The injunction blocked the ultrasound waiting period that then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence (R) signed into law in March 2016.

Judge Ilana Rovner wrote in Wednesday’s ruling that although Indiana’s attorneys had a legitimate position in arguing that the reason for the waiting period was to persuade women not to have an abortion, “it is also true that women have the right to choose to have an abortion, albeit with some limitations.”

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said his office is considering its options.

Attorneys for the state had appealed Pratt’s 2017 ruling, and the appeals court in Chicago heard arguments in November. The challenged 18-hour requirement had replaced a previous Indiana provision that didn’t specify when an ultrasound had to occur.

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, along with the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, sued the state in July 2016, contending that the mandate was unconstitutional and would prevent some women from getting abortions.

The same appeals court ruled in April against Indiana in another case challenging a law that barred abortions sought because the fetus had been diagnosed with a disability.

— Associated Press