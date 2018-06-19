NATIONAL SECURITY

China-based hacking campaign hits U.S., Asia

A sophisticated hacking campaign launched from computers in China burrowed deeply into satellite operators, defense contractors and telecommunications companies in the United States and southeast Asia, security researchers at Symantec Corp said Tuesday.

Symantec said the effort appeared to be driven by national espionage goals, such as the interception of military and civilian communications.

Such interception capabilities are rare but not unheard of, and the researchers could not say what communications, if any, were taken. More disturbingly in this case, the hackers infected computers that controlled the satellites, so that they could have changed the positions of the orbiting devices and disrupted data traffic, Symantec said.

Satellites are critical to phone and some Internet links as well as mapping and positioning data.

Symantec, based in Mountain View, Calif., described its findings to Reuters exclusively ahead of a planned public release. It said the hackers had been removed from infected systems.

— Reuters

KANSAS

Judge tosses law that restricted voting

A federal judge has ruled that Kansas cannot require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote, finding such laws violate the constitutional right to vote.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson on Monday is the latest setback for Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who has championed such laws and led President Trump’s now-defunct voter fraud commission. The 118-page decision came in two consolidated cases challenging a Kansas voter registration law requiring people to provide documents such as a birth certificate, U.S. passport or naturalization papers.

The decision strikes down the Kansas proof-of-citizenship registration law and makes permanent an earlier injunction that had temporarily blocked it.

In an extraordinary rebuke, the judge also ordered Kobach to complete an additional six hours of legal education on top of other requirements before he can renew his law license for the upcoming year. She imposed the sanction for his numerous disclosure violations.

Kobach said his office would appeal the judge’s “extreme conclusion,” which he said was unlikely to survive scrutiny by a higher court.

Kobach, a conservative Republican who is running for governor, was a leading source for Trump’s unsubstantiated claim that millions of immigrants in the country illegally may have voted in the 2016 election.

No other state has been as aggressive as Kansas in imposing proof-of-citizenship voter registration requirements. Alabama and Georgia have proof-of-citizenship laws that are not being enforced, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. Arizona is the only other state with a similar law in effect, but that law is far more lenient and allows people to satisfy it by writing their driver’s license number on the voter registration form.

— Associated Press

ARIZONA

Man gets 20 months for 911 cyberattack

An Arizona man has been sentenced to 20 months in federal prison for his hacking conviction in a cyberattack three years ago that interrupted communications equipment for emergency workers in Madison, Wis.

Randall Charles Tucker, 23, of Apache Junction, also was ordered at his sentencing Monday to pay $69,000 in restitution.

He had pleaded guilty to intentionally damaging protected computers in the March 2015 attack in Madison.

Tucker had been charged with hacking into municipal computer systems three years ago in two Phoenix suburbs, Chandler and Mesa, and attacking the Washington-based News2Share site in December 2014. The charges stemming from the attacks in Arizona and on the news site were dropped as part of the plea deal.

The Madison attack temporarily disabled access to the city’s website and caused Internet-connected communication equipment used by emergency workers to become inaccessible or degraded, authorities said.

— Associated Press