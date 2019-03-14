JUSTICE DEPARTMENT

Roger Stone trial date set

A federal judge set a Nov. 5 trial date for Roger Stone on charges of lying to Congress and obstructing justice in a Thursday hearing where she also postponed any decision on whether a new book by the longtime GOP operative and Trump confidant violated a gag order in his case.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington said the trial would be expected to last at least two weeks on the accusations that Stone lied about his efforts to gather information about hacked Democratic Party emails during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Stone, 66, has pleaded not guilty and remains free pending trial with travel limitations.

Jackson said she was setting aside for now her assessment of explanations from Stone’s attorneys about delays and misrepresentations about the release date of a book by Stone with an updated introduction that criticizes special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

— Spencer S. Hsu

NEW YORK

Huawei pleads not guilty to sanctions violations

The Chinese electronics giant Huawei pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges accusing it of plotting to violate Iran trade sanctions, a case that has complicated the U.S.-China trade dispute and cast a harsh light on the daughter of the company’s founder.

Lawyers for the No. 2 smartphone maker entered the plea in federal court in Brooklyn. It came two weeks after Huawei pleaded not guilty to separate federal charges filed in Seattle accusing the company of stealing technology from T-Mobile.

Both cases have heightened tensions over U.S. accusations that China is using predatory tactics to turn Chinese companies into leaders in tech fields such as communications, robotics and electric vehicles.

If convicted, Huawei could face fines, forfeiture and other financial penalties.

The hearing Thursday lasted only a few minutes.

U.S. authorities announced the Brooklyn indictment in late January. It charges the company and two affiliates with bank fraud, conspiracy to violate sanctions, conspiracy to commit money laundering and other counts.

Prosecutors allege Meng Wanzhou, daughter of Huawei’s founder, was in on the scheme in her role as chief financial officer. She made a presentation in 2013 to a banking executive in which she “repeatedly lied” about the relationship between Huawei and a shadowy Iranian company called Skycom, prosecutors said.

Wanzhou was arrested in Canada and is awaiting extradition to the United States. She denies the allegations.

— Associated Press