Baker, responding to the challenge brought by advocates of abortion rights, wrote that bans on abortions before a fetus is considered viable are “categorically unconstitutional.”
The ban was set to go into effect on July 28 after being signed into law by Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) in March. The ban, which is one of the strictest antiabortion laws in the country, would prevent any abortions except in situations that would save the life of the mother, and does not include exceptions for rape or incest.
The Republican-controlled state legislature in Arkansas had positioned the bill as a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, writing in the bill’s text that “it is time for the United States Supreme Court to redress and correct the grave injustice and the crime against humanity which is being perpetuated” by the precedent set by the 1973 decision and other abortion cases.
The law would also make it a felony to perform an abortion in Arkansas, with a penalty of up to $100,000 and 10 years in jail.
Republicans in a handful of other states have passed antiabortion legislation seeking to challenge Roe v. Wade in attempts to get a case before a Supreme Court that now has a 6-to-3 conservative majority.
— Bryan Pietsch
CALIFORNIA
Weinstein pleads not guilty to sex charges
Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Los Angeles to four counts of rape and several other sexual assault charges. The film producer was extradited from New York the day before, where he has been serving a 23-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting two women.
The charges, which involve allegations from five women that span a decade, include four counts of rape, four counts of forced oral sex, two counts of sexual battery and one count of forced sexual penetration. Upon announcing the indictment, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón stated, “Anyone who abuses their power and influence to prey upon others will be brought to justice.”
Representatives for Weinstein did not respond to a request for comment.
Weinstein, 69, was sentenced to prison last year in what was heralded as a major step for the #MeToo movement, which has exposed widespread sexual assault and harassment by powerful figures in various industries.
The New York jury found Weinstein guilty of forcing oral sex on a production assistant at his Manhattan apartment in 2006 and raping an aspiring actress at a hotel in 2013.
The new charges involve incidents said to have occurred between 2004 and 2013, a few at hotels in Beverly Hills. The district attorney’s office is continuing to investigate the case alongside the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments.
— Sonia Rao