Man jumps into lake for full year: A Chicago bus driver looking for a way to relieve stress during the coronavirus pandemic jumped into Lake Michigan for a 365th straight day on Saturday. Dan O'Conor said he started jumping into the lake at Montrose Harbor on the city's North Side last year to relieve stress. "It was during the pandemic, it was during the protest, it was during an election year. . . . So it was somewhere where I could come down here and block all that noise out and kind of be totally present with me in the lake, and find some moments of Zen," said the father of three. He continued jumping into the lake through the fall before the hard part: Hacking a hole in the ice on the frozen lake that was big enough for him to jump through during the winter.