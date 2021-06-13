“Equating the injection requirement to medical experimentation in concentration camps is reprehensible,” wrote Hughes, who was appointed by Ronald Reagan. “Nazi doctors conducted medical experiments on victims that caused pain, mutilation, permanent disability, and in many cases, death.”
He added that the hospital’s vaccine requirement didn’t amount to coercion. “Methodist is trying to do their business of saving lives without giving them the covid-19 virus,” he wrote. “It is a choice made to keep staff, patients, and their families safer.”
Several hospital systems around the country, including New York-Presbyterian, one of the nation’s largest, have mandated coronavirus vaccines as a condition of employment.
Last week, Houston Methodist, which has 26,000 employees, suspended 178 workers for got getting vaccinated by a June 7 deadline.
— Bloomberg News
Police arrest one after Austin shooting: Police arrested a suspect Sunday after at least 14 people were injured in a shooting early Saturday in downtown Austin that unfolded as crowds filled the city's entertainment district, police said. Authorities said that no one was killed but that two people were in critical condition. Twelve people were in stable condition. One male suspect was in custody, and another shooter remained at large Saturday evening, the Austin Police Department said. The motive is unclear, interim police chief Joseph Chacon said before the arrest Saturday afternoon. On Sunday, the Austin American-Statement reported the arrested suspect is a juvenile. The first report of gunfire came about 1:24 a.m. near the 400 block of East Sixth Street, an area filled with bars and live music venues. Police said the shooter or shooters appear to have started firing randomly into the crowd, and "a large crowd of people began to disperse."
White rhino born in Tampa zoo: A Florida zoo announced the birth of a southern white rhino, the eighth to be born in Tampa as part of a plan to help the species. Officials at ZooTampa at Lowry Park said the baby was born to a 20-year-old rhino named Alake last week. The female calf has not been named yet, but both baby and mother are healthy and doing well. "The baby rhino appears to be strong and is nursing alongside her mother," the zoo said in a statement posted to its Facebook page Saturday. Alake was paired with Ongava, the only adult male rhino at the Tampa zoo. Their calf will join the crash, or group of rhinos, in the coming weeks, zoo officials said. Visitors will be able to see the baby rhino in the new Expedition Wild Africa attraction, set to open soon.
Man jumps into lake for full year: A Chicago bus driver looking for a way to relieve stress during the coronavirus pandemic jumped into Lake Michigan for a 365th straight day on Saturday. Dan O'Conor said he started jumping into the lake at Montrose Harbor on the city's North Side last year to relieve stress. "It was during the pandemic, it was during the protest, it was during an election year. . . . So it was somewhere where I could come down here and block all that noise out and kind of be totally present with me in the lake, and find some moments of Zen," said the father of three. He continued jumping into the lake through the fall before the hard part: Hacking a hole in the ice on the frozen lake that was big enough for him to jump through during the winter.
— From staff reports and news services