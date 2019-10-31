The agreement calls for shutting down Enbridge’s Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac, a channel linking Lakes Huron and Michigan. A replacement pipeline would run through a tunnel to be constructed beneath the lake bottom.

Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel contends the 2018 law authorizing the deal was unconstitutional because it went beyond what was reflected in its title.

Kelly disagreed, saying the title adequately reflected the law’s intentions.

— Associated Press

Nevada

Judge dismisses case against legal brothels

A U.S. judge in Nevada has dismissed a lawsuit that invoked sex trafficking laws in a bid to close the nation’s only legal brothels.

U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Reno said in her Tuesday ruling that she empathized with three women who claim they were victims of sexual violence in Nevada and other places.

The judge said the women live in Texas and she wasn’t convinced the profound harm they said they suffered was due to Nevada prostitution laws.

Prostitution is legal in rural Nevada, but not in the state’s two most populous counties or the cities of Las Vegas and Reno.

The lawsuit called the Nevada law legalizing prostitution unconstitutional because “the brothel industry in Nevada openly [and] notoriously persuades, induces, entices and coerces individuals to travel in interstate commerce to commit acts of prostitution.”

— Associated Press

Gay pride T-shirt case dismissed: The Kentucky Supreme Court has sided with a print shop owner who refused to make a gay pride T-shirt because he says it was against his religious beliefs. The state's high court dismissed the claim after two lower courts also ruled in favor of Lexington print shop Hands-On Originals. The high court ruled Thursday that the gay advocacy group requesting the shirt lacked standing to make a claim against shop owner Blaine Adamson because the city's gay rights law was written to protect individuals.

— From news services

