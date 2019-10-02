“Safe injection sites were not considered by Congress and could not have been, because their use as a possible harm reduction strategy among opioid users had not yet entered public discourse,” McHugh said in his ruling.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain, an appointee of President Trump, had gone to court in Philadelphia to stop the planned opening of the city’s center. Mayor Jim Kenney, District Attorney Larry Krasner and former Pennsylvania governor Ed Rendell, all Democrats, believe the program would reduce the city’s 1,100 annual overdose deaths and help steer users into treatment.

Rendell helped found the nonprofit group backing the plan, called Safehouse, after the overdose death of a family friend.

The issue has divided public officials in Philadelphia and across the nation, although similar sites are in use in Canada and Europe. Supervised injection sites are also being considered in other U.S. cities including Seattle, New York, San Francisco and Somerville, Mass.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

3 charged in rapper's overdose death

Three men arrested during the investigation into rapper Mac Miller’s deadly overdose last year have been charged with providing the drugs that killed him, U.S. prosecutors said Wednesday.

A grand jury indictment that was unsealed in Los Angeles accuses the men of conspiring and distributing cocaine and oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl that caused Miller’s death in September 2018.

Cameron Pettit, Stephen Walter and Ryan Reavis were previously charged with drug-related offenses. Wednesday’s charges add the allegation that their drugs led to Miller’s death.

All have been arrested in recent weeks and remain in custody.

Miller, 26, a Pittsburgh native whose real name was Malcolm James Myers McCormick, died of an accidental overdose of the powerful opioid fentanyl, along with cocaine and alcohol. Fentanyl has contributed to an epidemic of opioid abuse in the United States that has claimed thousands of lives, including those of other musicians such as Prince.

The men face a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and the potential for life without parole if convicted of either of the charges related to Miller’s death.

Pettit and Walter were scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges Oct. 10. Reavis, who was arrested last week in Arizona, does not have an arraignment date set.

— Associated Press

MASSACHUSETTS

Man sentenced for threatening media staff

The California man who threatened to kill employees of the Boston Globe has been sentenced to four months in prison.

Federal prosecutors had recommended that Robert Chain serve 10 months.

The Los Angeles man was arrested in August 2018 after he made 14 calls threatening the lives of Globe staff because the newspaper called on media organizations to denounce President Trump’s attacks on the media.

The Boston Globe reported that Chain had also threatened reporters at the New York Times, leaving messages filled with racial slurs and threats to rape and kill them or their relatives.

In May, Chain pleaded guilty to seven counts of making threatening communications in interstate commerce.

Chain’s attorney says his client “deeply regrets his inexcusable actions.” He recommended time served and three years of probation.

— Associated Press

