HAWAII

Open carrying is ruled 2nd Amendment right

A federal appeals court panel ruled Tuesday that the Second Amendment protects the right to openly carry a gun in public for self-defense.

A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit ruled 2 to 1 that officials in Hawaii had violated George Young’s rights when he was denied a permit to openly carry a loaded gun in public to protect himself.

The decision reversed a lower-court ruling that sided with officials who said the amendment applied only to guns kept in homes.

“We do not take lightly the problem of gun violence, which the State of Hawaii ‘has understandably sought to fight,’ ” Judge Diarmuid O’Scannlain wrote. “But, for better or for worse, the Second Amendment does protect a right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense.”

Judge Richard Clifton noted in his dissent that several appeals courts have differed on whether guns can be openly carried in public, saying: “There is no single voice on this question.” He suggested that the Supreme Court will have to weigh in.

Tuesday’s ruling comes two years after a full panel of the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit ruled that there is no right to carry concealed guns in public.

That June 2016 ruling struck down a 2-to-1 panel opinion that was also written by O’Scannlain.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Wildfire forces closure of section of Yosemite

A section of Yosemite National Park will be closed for several days at the height of summer tourist season as crews try to stop a stubborn and growing wildfire from spreading, authorities in Northern California announced Tuesday.

Park Superintendent Michael Reynolds told a community meeting that a 20-mile stretch of State Route 41 will be closed beginning Wednesday at noon. The closure could last through Sunday.

The section of the park, known as Yosemite Valley, is the centerpiece of the visitor experience, offering views of landmarks such as Half Dome, Sentinel Dome, Bridal Veil Fall, El Capitan and Yosemite Falls.

— Associated Press

Officer's bullet killed woman, police say

A woman who died in a weekend hostage standoff at a Trader Joe’s store in Los Angeles was killed by a bullet fired by a police officer, the city’s police chief said Tuesday.

Melyda Corado, a manager at the store, was one of several people who had run out of the market when a man crashed a car outside the store Saturday while being chased by police, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore told reporters.

“I’m sorry to report that we’ve now determined through our forensic investigation that one of the officers’ rounds struck Ms. Corado as she was exiting the market and was in close proximity to Atkins,” Moore said.

Corado, 27, ran back into the store and collapsed behind the manager’s desk.

Shooting suspect Gene Atkins, 28, was being held on bail of $9 million.

He is suspected of repeatedly shooting his grandmother in a separate part of the city before taking a girl hostage in a car, being chased by police and crashing outside the Trader Joe’s. He allegedly exchanged gunfire with police and suffered an arm wound before surrendering.

Atkins’s grandmother and the girl, whom Atkins shot in the head, were in critical condition after the attack, police said.

— Reuters