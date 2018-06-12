HEALTH

Doctors group seeks assault weapons ban

With frustration mounting over lawmakers’ inaction on gun control, the American Medical Association on Tuesday pressed for a ban on assault weapons and came out against arming teachers as a way to fight what it calls a public health crisis.

At its annual policymaking meeting in Chicago, the nation’s largest physicians group bowed to unprecedented demands from doctor-members to take a stronger stand on gun violence — a problem the organization says is as menacing as a lethal infectious disease.

The action comes against a backdrop of recurrent school shootings, everyday street violence in the nation’s inner cities, and rising U.S. suicide rates.

“We as physicians are the witnesses to the human toll of this disease,” Megan Ranney, an emergency-medicine specialist at Brown University, said at the meeting.

Many AMA members are gun owners or supporters. But support for banning assault weapons was overwhelming, with the measure adopted in a 446-to-99 vote.

— Associated Press

MAINE

George H.W. Bush sets record by turning 94

George H.W. Bush enjoyed a relaxing birthday on Tuesday as he became the first former U.S. president to turn 94.

The nation’s 41st president was receiving calls and taking it easy at his seaside home eight days after being released from a hospital where he was treated for low blood pressure, said Chief of Staff Jean Becker.

Several of the elder Bush’s children were in town, including former president George W. Bush.

Bush became the oldest U.S. president months ago and is the first to celebrate a 94th birthday, said spokesman Jim McGrath.

Former president Jimmy Carter is not far behind, at 93, and he will celebrate his 94th on Oct. 1.

Two other former U.S. presidents made it to 93: Ronald Reagan and Gerald Ford.

The CIA marked Bush’s birthday by releasing declassified material related to his tenure as its director from January 1976 to January 1977. The items include a video about his path to becoming CIA director and another about his farewell visit to agency employees in January 1993.

— Associated Press

COLORADO

FBI agent who fired gun in club turns self in

An off-duty FBI agent who accidentally fired a weapon that fell while he was dancing at a Denver club, wounding another patron in one leg, turned himself in to authorities Tuesday.

Chase Bishop, 29, surrendered to the Denver Sheriff Department and was being held for investigation of second-degree assault, said Doug Schepman, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department. Prosecutors said Bishop had not yet been formally charged.

Police said Bishop was dancing at a downtown club on June 2 when the gun fell from the holster in his waistband and onto the floor, then went off when he snatched it up. The victim was treated at a hospital and released.

— Associated Press