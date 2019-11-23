The court said that with intravenous antibiotics and fluids, the 86-year-old justice’s symptoms have abated and that she is expected to be released as early as Sunday morning.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Amtrak train collides with vehicle, killing 3

Three people in Florida were killed in a vehicle that collided with an Amtrak passenger train, but no passengers aboard the train were hurt, authorities said Saturday.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue told news outlets the crash happened about 2 p.m. in Indiantown, north of West Palm Beach.

Amtrak spokeswoman Christina Leeds said in an email that the train was traveling from Miami to New York. She said none of the 200 train passengers were injured.

Authorities said a vehicle was heavily damaged and that the occupants were killed in the crash.

The cause of the crash was not immediately available. Leeds says local officials are investigating.

— Associated Press

Arrest in disappearance of fighter’s stepdaughter: Auburn, Ala., police have arrested a second man in the disappearance of a UFC heavyweight fighter’s stepdaughter. Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes told the Associated Press on Saturday that Antwain Shamar Fisher, 35, of Montgomery, Ala., was charged with first-degree kidnapping in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard, 19. Fisher was arrested Friday and booked Saturday into the Lee County Jail, Hughes told the Opelika-Auburn News and WRBL-TV. Blanchard, whose stepfather is UFC participant Walt Harris, was last seen Oct. 23 at a convenience store in Auburn.



Man living in bunker faces felony charges: A Milwaukee man who was living in an underground bunker that contained a stash of weapons is facing two felony counts. Geoffrey Graff, 41, appeared in court Saturday on charges of recklessly endangering safety and possession of a short-barreled shotgun. Cash bail was set at $20,000. Authorities say a search of the underground encampment yielded two shotguns, a pistol, a long rifle, and a bow with snowplow stakes for arrows. It also had a grill, propane tanks, a generator and various power tools.

— From news reports

