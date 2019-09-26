KANSAS

Army soldier indicted over bomb threat

A federal grand jury in Kansas has indicted an Army soldier on charges that he distributed explosives information and threatened to set fire to a home.

The indictment charged Jarrett William Smith with two counts related to the explosives and one count linked to trying to gain entry to a home and injure someone listed only as D.H. The indictment alleges he made the threat from Kansas to Michigan.

The 24-year-old private first class and infantry soldier from South Carolina is stationed at Fort Riley. He was initially charged in a criminal complaint on Monday.

His defense attorney, Rich Federico, declined to comment.

An FBI affidavit filed in support of the initial charges alleged Smith discussed his plan to kill far-left-leaning “antifa” activists and described how to build a bomb that could be triggered by calling a cellphone. It accuses him of posting on Facebook that he was interested in traveling to Ukraine to fight with a paramilitary group known as Azov Batallion. That affidavit had also alleged Smith suggested targeting an unidentified major news network with a car bomb.

Smith has been assigned to Fort Riley since June after serving at Fort Bliss, Tex., beginning in November 2017. He entered the Army from Conway, S.C., as an infantryman and completed training at Fort Benning, Ga. He has not deployed.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Sergeant faces charges in West Point accident

A staff sergeant is facing charges in a rollover accident that killed a U.S. Military Academy cadet during training exercises this summer, Army officials said Thursday.

Staff Sgt. Ladonies P. Strong was charged Sept. 13 with multiple violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, including involuntary manslaughter, negligent homicide and reckless operation of a vehicle. The sergeant, assigned to Fort Benning in Georgia, also was charged with prevention of authorized seizure of property and two specifications of dereliction of duty, according to a release from the Army.

Cadet Christopher J. Morgan, 22, of West Orange, N.J., died after a tactical vehicle carrying cadets overturned in wooded terrain at West Point on June 6.

Nineteen cadets and two soldiers operating the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Morgan was a law and legal studies major in the Class of 2020. He was a recruited athlete and a standout member of the Army wrestling team.

— Associated Press

Former Mexican official sentenced

A former state attorney general from Mexico was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison in a U.S. drug-trafficking case accusing him of using wiretaps and other law enforcement tools to protect the turf of a violent drug cartel.

Edgar Veytia told a judge in federal court in Brooklyn that he made a “mistake” by taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from the cartel while he was chief law enforcement officer in the Pacific Coast state of Nayarit.

Veytia, 49, showed no emotion as the judge announced the sentence in the same courthouse where notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was sent away to prison for the rest of his life earlier this year.

Veytia, a dual U.S.-Mexico citizen who had lived off and on in San Diego, had pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges he took bribes from a drug organization headed by Juan Francisco Patron Sanchez, a kingpin known as “H2.” In exchange, he helped the organization smuggle massive amounts of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine to the United States from 2013 until his arrest in 2017, prosecutors said.

— Associated Press