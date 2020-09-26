Now, the Board of Parks and Recreation is considering a proposal to rename a 5-mile-long route along thoroughfares that run east and west between a mostly Black area of town and the well-known Country Club Plaza for King.
The discussion revives issues that arose when, at the urging of the Southern Christian Leadership Council-Greater Kansas City and other civil rights advocates, the City Council in 2019 renamed one of the city’s most historical boulevards, the Paseo, as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Voters overwhelmingly chose to reinstate the Paseo name, leaving Kansas City as one of the largest cities in the U.S. without a street named for King.
Testimony at two public hearings last week suggested that finding a solution won’t be easy. Some speakers supported the new proposal, while others said it wasn’t a big enough tribute to King, suggested different sites or opposed the renaming of any streets.
— Associated Press
Salt Lake City police sued over shooting death: The family of a Utah man who was shot at nearly 30 times and killed as he ran from police filed a lawsuit Friday against Salt Lake City and its police department. The family of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal alleges the officers engaged in "gratuitous violence" by shooting at him between 27 and 29 times after he was already on the ground and incapacitated. They also say his body remained in a parking lot where he was shot for about seven hours.
— From news services