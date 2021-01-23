In a statement Friday, Villanueva, who didn’t learn of Becerra’s plan until it was announced, said he welcomed the attorney general’s investigation. “Our department may finally have an impartial, objective assessment of our operations, and recommendations on any areas we can improve our service to the community,” he said.
ARIZONA
Tour bus crash
kills 1, injures dozens
An Arizona sheriff’s office is investigating a tour bus crash that killed one person and injured dozens of others, including five seriously, officials said Saturday.
The Las Vegas-based bus crashed Friday and rolled over in northwestern Arizona while headed to a Grand Canyon viewpoint on the Hualapai Reservation.
The cause of the crash was not immediately determined, and no information was available about the vehicle’s speed or other factors that might be related, Mohave County sheriff’s spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said.
Kingman Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Teri Williams said 40 people were released after treatment Friday for minor injuries. Three who were seriously injured remained hospitalized Saturday, and two additional seriously injured patients were transferred to a hospital in Las Vegas on Friday.
Two plead guilty in Minnesota protest fire: Two St. Paul men pleaded guilty Friday to helping set the fire that burned the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct headquarters on May 28, during protests that followed the killing of George Floyd. Davon De-Andre Turner, 25, and Branden Michael Wolfe, 23, both pleaded guilty in federal District Court in Minneapolis to one count each of conspiracy to commit arson. Two other men have also pleaded guilty in connection with the fire, and a fifth man has been charged.
