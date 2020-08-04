The charges, first reported by Politico, come amid national protests over racial injustice and police brutality. Jackie Lacey, the county’s first Black district attorney, is in a reelection fight with George Gascón, a Latino who previously served as district attorney in San Francisco.

AD

Lacey has been criticized by criminal justice activists who have cited her refusal to prosecute police officers who kill civilians.

AD

Lacey’s campaign said in a statement Tuesday that her husband “acted in fear for my safety after we were subjected to months of harassment,” according to the Associated Press. A lawyer for David Lacey said he disagreed with the charges, AP reported.

The incident involving David Lacey came into public view with a video tweeted by Melina Abdullah, a Pan-African studies professor at California State University at Los Angeles who helped found the L.A. chapter of Black Lives Matter.

The professor said she and other Black Lives Matter activists knocked at the front door of the Laceys’ home to speak to the district attorney. But David Lacey answered the door and “pulled a gun and pointed it at my chest,” Abdullah tweeted.

AD

Appearing to have his finger on the trigger, he is shown in her video saying, “Get off of my porch. . . . I’ll shoot you.”

AD

— Emily Wax-Thibodeaux

NORTH CAROLINA

Sheriff apologizes ahead of video release

A North Carolina sheriff apologized Tuesday to the family of a Black man who died while in custody last year, one day before a video of the incident that led to his death is set to be released.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said during a news conference that he was saddened by the video showing jail officers tying up John Neville before Neville died at a hospital in December.

“And I cried as well,” Kimbrough said, directing the comment to Sean Neville, John Neville’s son, who was seated in front of the sheriff.

AD

Five former detention officers and a nurse were charged last month with involuntary manslaughter in connection with John Neville’s death.

Kimbrough also said the sheriff’s office has undergone administrative changes, including what Kimbrough described as “integrative training” with the department that involves medical providers.

AD

Two portions of the video are to be released Wednesday morning. One of them runs nearly 20 minutes and is from the body camera of one of the five former detention officers. Another is almost 26 minutes.

According to an attorney for Neville’s family, the video shows Neville telling jailers 24 different times that he could not breathe while he was restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded in a “hogtie” position, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

AD

Neville died of a brain injury on Dec. 4 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, three days after Kernersville police arrested him on a warrant accusing him of assaulting a woman in Guilford County.

— Associated Press

Appeals court agrees with judge on immigrant benefits: A judge correctly struck down a Department of Homeland Security rule that went into effect earlier this year, a federal appeals court in New York said Tuesday. The rule denied green cards to legal immigrants who use Medicaid, food stamps and other forms of public assistance. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit upheld an October ruling by Judge George B. Daniels but let it apply only to New York, Vermont and Connecticut, conforming with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that let the rule take effect in February. The appeals court said the rule has had an irreparable chilling effect on noncitizen use of public benefits.