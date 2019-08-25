CALIFORNIA

Officer accused of lying about being shot

A Los Angeles County deputy lied when he said he was shot in the shoulder while standing in a sheriff’s station parking lot last week and will face a criminal investigation, authorities said.

“The reported sniper assault was fabricated” by Deputy Angel Reinosa, Assistant Sheriff Robin Limon said at a news conference late Saturday.

Reinosa, 21, made a frantic radio call Wednesday claiming that he’d been shot by someone in a nearby building as he walked to his car outside the Lancaster station, prompting a huge police response.

At the time, investigators thought Reinosa’s bulletproof vest saved his life but that a bullet grazed him. A department statement the next day said a single round hit the top of Reinosa’s shoulder, damaging his uniform shirt but not penetrating his skin.

But no bullets were recovered from the scene and detectives saw “no visible injuries,” Capt. Kent Wegener said.

Reinosa has been relieved of his duties and could face charges of filing a false report about a crime, officials said.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Shooting victim's dad runs for legislature

A Texas pastor whose teenage daughter was among more than two dozen people killed in a mass shooting at his church in 2017 said Sunday that he will run as a Republican next year for a seat in the state legislature. Frank Pomeroy — whose 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle, was killed in the November 2017 attack at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs — is beginning his campaign at a moment when gun violence is again at the forefront of Texas politics following a mass shooting in El Paso this month that killed 22 people.

First Baptist Church opened a new sanctuary this year after the old building was turned into a memorial, following what remains the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history. A gunman shot and killed 25 people at the church; authorities put the official death toll at 26 because one of the victims was pregnant.

Pomeroy, who has never held elected office, had not been outspoken politically in the two years since a discharged Air Force airman with a history of violence opened fire in the church where the gunman’s wife and mother-in-law attended.

— Associated Press

Man accused of killing parents arrested in Mexico: A man wanted on charges of killing his mother and father, a retired National Football League player, in Minnesota was arrested in Mexico's beach resort city of Cancun and handed over to the FBI, Mexican officials said Sunday. Dylan John Bennett, 22, was identified in Cancun after police received reports of aggressive behavior, the prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo said in a statement. Barry and Carol Bennett were found dead of gunshot wounds in their home on Wednesday, according to the Todd County Sheriff's Department in Minnesota. Barry Bennett, 63, played 11 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints. The FBI will bring Dylan Bennett to Minnesota to face murder charges.

— Reuters