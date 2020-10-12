Video shows a crowd of men, egged on by Tischler, surrounding, jostling and taunting Jewish Insider journalist Jacob Kornbluh, who has been reporting on resistance to social distancing in the neighborhood. Tischler, who was not wearing a mask, can be seen screaming in Kornbluh’s face. Kornbluh, also an Orthodox Jew, said he was struck and kicked during the incident.

Several dozen men gathered outside the reporter’s apartment late Sunday to protest Tischler’s arrest.

Large protests erupted in Borough Park last week after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) announced new restrictions on schools, businesses and houses of worship in areas where virus infection rates have increased.

The majority of the areas facing lockdowns are home to large Orthodox Jewish populations, and religious leaders have complained of being singled out.

GEORGIA

Lynching marker moved after vandalism

A Georgia historical marker at the spot of a gruesome lynching has been removed after a new round of vandalism, officials said.

The removal of the Mary Turner and the Lynching Rampage marker last week was announced Sunday by the Mary Turner Project. Its coordinator, Mark Patrick George, said the marker had been shot at and hit several times by an “off road vehicle.”

George said the group and the Georgia Historical Society decided to remove the marker before it was completely broken off. The sign will be stored while plans to reinstall it are developed.

The marker, dedicated to the 13 victims of lynching in Lowndes and Brooks counties in May 1918, has been vandalized before. In 2018, the sign was riddled with bullet holes for the second time in five years.

It’s unclear whether authorities are trying to find the vandals. Representatives of both sheriff’s offices said Monday that they had no information to share about an investigation.

Mary Turner was 21 years old and eight months pregnant when she raised an outcry over the lynching of her husband, Hayes Turner. A mob seeking retribution for the killing of a White farmer by another man strung her up by her heels.

