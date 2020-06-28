Among them is Lori Frasier, who heads the child protection program at Pennsylvania State University’s Hershey Medical Center and is president of a national society of pediatricians specializing in child abuse prevention and treatment.

AD

Frasier said that she received input in recent days from 18 of her colleagues nationwide and that “no one has experienced the surge of abuse they were expecting.”

AD

A similar assessment came from Jerry Milner, who communicates with child protection agencies nationwide as head of the Children’s Bureau at the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

“I’m not aware of any data that would substantiate that children are being abused at a higher rate during the pandemic,” he told the Associated Press.

Still, some experts think the actual level of abuse during the pandemic is being hidden because many children are seeing neither teachers nor doctors, and many child protection agencies have cut back on home visits by caseworkers.

AD

“There’s no question children are more at risk — and we won’t be able to see those children until school reopens,” said Marci Hamilton, a University of Pennsylvania professor who heads CHILD USA, a think tank seeking to prevent child abuse and neglect.

AD

Comprehensive data on abuse during the pandemic won’t be available for many months, Milner said.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

With a different look, Pride festivities go on

There were protests, rainbow flags and performances — it was LGBTQ Pride, after all.

But what was normally an outpouring on the streets of New York City looked a little different this year, because of social distancing rules required by the coronavirus pandemic.

AD

With the city’s massive Pride parade canceled, Sunday’s performances were virtual, the flags flew in emptier-than-normal spaces, and the protesters were masked.

The disruption caused by the novel coronavirus would be an aggravation in any year, but particularly in this one, the 50th anniversary of the first Pride march in New York City.

“It’s a great thing to see because the original Pride started with the civil rights movement,” Matthew Fischer said as he passed out hand sanitizer Sunday at Foley Square. “So we’re really going back to the roots of that and making sure we encompass everything that empowers people to be who they are.”

AD

Fischer said it was important this year to show cooperation between the African American and LGBTQ communities, given the recent police killings of George Floyd and others that have sparked demonstrations against police brutality.

AD

The first Pride march, on June 28, 1970, was a marker of the Stonewall uprisings of the year before in New York City’s West Village that helped propel a global LGBTQ rights movement.

— Associated Press

California shooting suspect identified: Tehama County sheriff's officials identified the suspect in a shooting Saturday at a Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff, Calif., that killed one person and injured several others before the man was fatally shot by police. The suspect, Louis Lane, 31, of Redding, was a former employee of the distribution center who was fired in February 2019 after he didn't show up for a shift, according to the sheriff's department, which is handling the investigation. Authorities said they are still investigating a possible motive for the shooting but said they believe Lane acted alone. Lane died after engaging Red Bluff police officers in a gun battle in the parking lot, officials said.

AD

AD

Utility files for bankruptcy: Chesapeake Energy, a shale drilling pioneer that helped to turn the United States into a global energy powerhouse, has filed for bankruptcy protection. The Oklahoma City-based company said that it was a necessary decision given its debt load, which is nearing $9 billion. It has entered a plan with lenders to cut $7 billion of its debt and said it will continue to operate as usual during the bankruptcy process. More than 200 oil producers have filed for bankruptcy protection in the past five years, a trend that's expected to continue as a global pandemic saps demand for energy and depresses prices further.