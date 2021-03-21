She trounced 11 other contenders in the race to capture the 5th District seat.

“This is an incredible moment, and it is truly hard to put into words. What was born out of the terrible tragedy of losing my husband, Luke, has become my mission in his honor to carry the torch and serve the good people of Louisiana’s 5th District,” Julia Letlow said in a statement.

Farther south, the race to fill a second vacant congressional seat for Louisiana was headed to an April 24 runoff.

Two Democratic state senators from New Orleans — Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson — secured spots in the runoff after leading the field among 15 candidates.

— Associated Press

MICHIGAN

Eight stabbed in fight at Detroit hookah bar

A man stabbed eight people during a fight at a Detroit hookah lounge early Sunday, leaving three people in critical condition, authorities said.

The fight started about 4:40 a.m. inside the Taiga Hookah Lounge before spilling out into the parking lot, Detroit police officer Dan Donakowski said in a news release. A preliminary investigation showed that gunshots were fired but that no one was struck, he said.

A 34-year-old man who allegedly stabbed the eight people was taken into custody, police said. The suspect, who had not been charged as of early Sunday afternoon, was also injured during the melee.

The eight people who were stabbed were taken to hospitals, where three were in critical condition and the five others were treated for wounds that weren’t considered life-threatening, Donakowski said.

Authorities said it is unclear what led to the stabbings.