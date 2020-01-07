Imaad Zuberi — a venture capitalist who gave significant money to Democrats and Republicans over the years — was accused by federal prosecutors in New York of trying to hide from investigators that a $900,000 donation he made to Trump’s inaugural committee was actually funded by other sources, including a man they identified only as Donor-1., court records show.

AD

Zuberi pleaded guilty last year in federal court in Los Angeles to an array of charges stemming from a lobbying scheme in which he arranged illegal campaign contributions, hid his work from the government and cheated on his taxes.

AD

David Kelley, Zuberi’s attorney, said he had reached an agreement with federal prosecutors in New York to transfer the new matter to Los Angeles, where Zuberi intends to plead guilty.

Zuberi, who ran the Los Angeles-based firm Avenue Ventures, once backed Hillary Clinton, donating more than $600,000 to her campaign. But after Trump won the election, Zuberi gave $900,000 to Trump’s inaugural committee.

— Matt Zapotosky

CALIFORNIA

AD

Rep. Duncan Hunter to resign after guilty plea

Rep. Duncan D. Hunter will resign from Congress effective Jan. 13, more than one month after the California Republican pleaded guilty in federal court to misusing campaign funds.

Hunter submitted his letter of resignation to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday.

The six-term congressman is scheduled to be sentenced in March. He faces a maximum of five years in prison, although he is expected to serve less than a year.

AD

Hunter and his wife, Margaret, were charged in August 2018 with using more than $250,000 in campaign funds to pay for personal expenses including family vacations, theater tickets and school tuition.

AD

The lawmaker was stripped of his committee assignments but continued serving in Congress and won reelection in 2018 after initially pleading not guilty and denying wrongdoing.

His legal situation became more precarious, however, after his wife pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiring with him to spend campaign funds for personal use. As part of the deal, Margaret Hunter agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and testify against her husband.

— Felicia Sonmez and Mike DeBonis

AD